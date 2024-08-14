Bournemouth are ready to launch an opening offer to sign out-of-favour Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah – but the two teams are currently apart on the player’s valuation, TEAMtalk can reveal, though hope remains owing to the player’s thoughts on the possible deal.

Nketiah has been at Arsenal since 2015 after joining from Chelsea’s academy and for the best part of a decade, has been a ‘nearly man’ at the Gunners.

Although he has racked up 168 appearances for the first-team since making his debut in the 2017/18 season as an 18-year-old, the forward has never really been a regular at the north London outfit.

The one-time England international has made just 70 starts in total for Arsenal and this summer appears to be the closest he has been to an Emirates exit.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace, Fulham, and West Ham, while Marseille pulled out of a transfer earlier this month, despite agreeing personal terms with Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

The French team went in a different direction and recruited Lens attacker Elye Wahi, leaving Nketiah’s future up in the air once more.

This comes despite manager Mikel Arteta hinting the former Leeds United loanee may stay with them for the upcoming season.

The Spaniard told reporters following their pre-season win over Lyon on Sunday: “All the players that are here, there’s biggest chance that they stay with us. That’s why they’re here.”

Despite that, Nketiah may yet be offered an Arsenal exit as Bournemouth have joined his list of suitors. The Cherries are looking to replace star striker Dominic Solanke following his £65m move to Tottenham at the weekend.

And Nketiah – who has scored 38 goals and notched seven assists for the Gunners to date – could be a gettable target.

Bournemouth eye Nketiah deal

The forward, whose contract at the Emirates runs until the summer of 2027, is keen on heading out for more first-team opportunities but works need to be done before a transfer is completed.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Arsenal are interested in letting Nketiah, who scored six goals in all competitions last season, go this summer and Bournemouth have made contact with the player’s agents.

We can also confirm that Nketiah is open to the ideal of a move to the Vitality Stadium after seeing how regular game-time there has propelled the career of fellow England squad hopeful Solanke.

But the big stumbling block could be the fee. Our sources have revealed the Cherries are prepared to pay £25m for Nketiah, who has only hit double figures for a campaign once in his Arsenal career (2021/22).

However, the Gunners are pushing for a minimum of £30m. Bournemouth are in desperate need of a striker who can fill the considerable shoes of Solanke – who scored 21 goals for the Dorset outfit last season.

Nketiah is available but his price tag may test the resolve of Andoni Iraola’s side.