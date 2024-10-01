Sources: Arsenal gearing up for explosive signing of lethal attacking weapon as Edu preps for spectacular 2025 raid

Arsenal are once again locked in a title race with Manchester City and Liverpool and the progress made by the club in the last three years has left them with one major step to take, win the Premier League. They believe they are closer than ever but want to add one or two more world-class assets to their squad.

They are keen to add more in the wide areas and sources have been suggesting they are still keeping tabs on Spanish winger Nico Williams. The Athletic man was subject to much interest in summer but ended up staying in LaLiga.

His release clause meant he was available for a bargain fee of £46.5million last summer but his wages of around £200,000-a-week made clubs look for cheaper alternatives elsewhere, especially with PSR breathing down their necks.

Chelsea held long term interest and were very keen with multiple conversations happening but in the end focused on other areas and were not able to sanction his wages. Barcelona were very keen but have their own financial issues to contend with and Real Madrid had full focus on securing Kylian Mbappe.

Arsenal were always touted by sources as a side who were also keeping tabs on his situation and did hold conversations with his agents on multiple occasions. They had identified him as one of the best talents in his position and have been keen to add more talent at left-wing.

They currently have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard playing on that side but would like another top player to add some depth. Williams would certainly be that but he is not easy to remove.

However, Arsenal’s recent trajectory as Premier League challengers and Champions League regulars may be enough to secure him under the noses of their rivals.

Not much is expected in January from Arsenal but they will be in a good position both financially and with PSR to have a very strong summer in 2025.

Sesko on January move talk as Arsenal face David disappointment

In other Arsenal news, highly-rated RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has reacted to talk that he could be on the move in the January transfer window, after Arsenal and Manchester United were heavily linked with the attacker over the summer.

The Slovenia international signed a new deal at Leipzig in the summer but a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ has alerted clubs to his potential availability at the turn of the year.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly ready to launch a sizeable offer to another Gunners striker target Jonathan David in the January transfer window – but his arrival could have major repercussions for a sparingly-used member of the Reds attack that Arne Slot inherited.

David has been strongly linked with moves to Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle in recent weeks, but InterLive now reports that it is the Merseysiders who have barged their way to the front of the queue.

IN FOCUS – Nico Williams form factor

Williams has arguably emerged as one of the most improved players in European football over the last 12 months, having scored eight goals and laid on a remarkable 19 assists last season.

Nico Williams career stats

The winger carried that form into Euro 2024 as he started six of Spain’s seven games, scoring in two of them including the final win over England in Berlin.

Williams, however, could be having a bit of a Euros hangover after a struggle to start the new campaign. He has scored just once and not had an assist in Bilbao’s eight games in all competitions so far.

Class is permanent though and Williams is sure to come good again as speculation over his future hots up.

