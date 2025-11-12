Arsenal may be yet to open new contract talks with Mikel Arteta with his current deal now expiring in just over 18 months’ time – but sources have explained why the Gunners have little reason to panic and with the club instead focusing on tying down two of their most important stars first.

The 43-year-old first took charge of Arsenal in December 2019 and has since overseen 307 games in the dug-out. One of the game’s great thinkers – often the case with those who learned their trade under one of the best-ever in Pep Guardiola – Arteta has moulded the north London side into one of Europe’s most powerful clubs.

Yet while the club has moved to tie down a number of its most important stars, including the likes of David Raya, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and star youngsters, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, the Gunners are yet to open new deal talks with the man who has overseen their rise to top spot in the Premier League table.

Yet, having signed a three-year extension to his contract in September 2024, Arteta now has just 18 months remaining on the arrangement, which is officially due to expire on June 30, 2027.

Nonetheless, sources are adamant there is absolutely no need for any panic at Emirates Stadium and despite growing speculation that his mentor, Guardiola, could walk away from Manchester City at the end of the current campaign, and with Arteta an obvious candidate in many people’s eyes to step into his shoes.

However, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, is adamant that Arteta has no thoughts about abandoning the Gunners and would see the potential exit by Guardiola as another opening for Arsenal to rubber-stamp their own credentials as not just trophy contenders, but hopefully, serial trophy winners.

The manager has the team on the cusp of greatness, and there is a quiet confidence from within those in power at the club that this season could end their 22-year wait to be crowned champions of England.

Furthermore, there is an understanding between Arteta and the club that talks over his future and an extended deal will be held at the season’s end, with the Spaniard’s only focus now being on leading the club to success this season.

And it’s also worth noting that Arteta’s last contract extension with the club was only signed in the final year of its expiry, with a repeat scenario on the cards once again.

Saka and Timber next in line for new Arsenal deals

With the club’s continued focus on tying down their best and most important players to new deals, Arsenal soon hope to announce an extension for both Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber, who are two of their most influential stars.

Saka’s importance to Arsenal needs no explanation with the 24-year-old one of the first names on Arteta’s team sheet.

Talks over his extension have been ongoing for a number of months now but it is understood that a breakthrough has been reached and an announcement will be made in due course.

His new deal is set to make the player one of the best paid in their history, with sources revealing a deal worth in the region of £300,000 a week has been verbally agreed.

Speaking to Sky Sports last month, Saka said: “I want to help win the biggest of trophies as well in my time at Arsenal. So that’s the next step. We’ve had a lot of the group together for many years now, and we’ve been through a lot of ups and downs together, and now we just want to go the next step.”

Fletcher, meanwhile, has previously revealed that the club are in talks with Timber over an extension to his deal.

Now the club’s first-choice right-back, Timber is set to more than double his salary – currently £90,000 a week – to nearer the £200,000 a week mark and to reflect his increased importance to Arteta.

