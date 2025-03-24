Arsenal are looking to win the race for Bryan Mbeumo

Arsenal are closely following Brentford talisman Bryan Mbeumo and are also keeping tabs on Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo as they seek a new winger, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Arsenal are preparing for a big summer where they will sign players in several positions, such as centre-forward, right wing and central midfield. The Gunners are long-term admirers of Brentford forward Mbeumo, viewing him as a versatile star who can shine as either a winger or central striker.

Sources have now provided TEAMtalk with an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of attacking reinforcements. Arsenal chiefs continue to be interested in Mbeumo and are closely monitoring his performances after landing on him as a key transfer target.

Arsenal previously set their sights on the Cameroonian international in the January transfer window but feel they have a better chance of snaring him this summer, when Brentford will be more inclined to sell.

Brentford view Mbeumo as a key player but are bracing themselves in case he does depart. The Bees have already set a price tag of around €60million (£50m / $65m) for Mbeumo, which has put Arsenal on alert.

The 25-year-old could be the subject of a major transfer battle this summer, as Arsenal are far from alone in chasing him.

Liverpool are keen on Mbeumo as a possible replacement for Mo Salah, as the two parties still have not finalised a new contract. Although, it is important to note that Liverpool will only swoop for a new right winger if Salah leaves, as Federico Chiesa is expected to stay.

Newcastle United have also gathered up-to-date information on Mbeumo recently.

All three of those clubs would love to sign Mbeumo as he has proven himself to be an exceptional performer for Brentford. This term, he has notched 15 goals and five assists in 29 Premier League appearances.

Mbeumo, Semenyo both eyed by Arsenal

Mbeumo is not the only winger Arsenal are tracking, as they also hold interest in Semenyo of Bournemouth.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Arsenal have added Semenyo to their shortlist. He will be cheaper to sign than Mbeumo, having previously been valued at somewhere between £34-42m.

Although, TEAMtalk understands there will be fierce competition for the Ghanaian international this summer. Indeed, both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with moves for Semenyo in recent weeks.

In terms of other Arsenal targets, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is a top objective for the defensive midfield position. Mikel Arteta is also hoping that Arsenal can win the race for deadly Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal transfers: Gyokeres latest; Berta priority

Reports in the Portuguese press claim Arsenal are ready to step up their hunt for Gyokeres.

Arsenal have supposedly scheduled a new meeting with the player’s agent as they try to engineer a ‘decisive raid’.

As per a separate update from GiveMeSport, incoming Emirates sporting director Andrea Berta wants to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Cunha has been in great form this season, having scored 15 goals in 29 games so far.

IN FOCUS: Mbeumo stats compared to Semenyo