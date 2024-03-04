Spectacular Arsenal transfer explodes into life after double Barcelona confirmation

Barcelona have greenlit the sale of Arsenal target Raphinha, while Ferran Torres is also a Gunners target

A second source has confirmed Barcelona have transfer-listed Raphinha and Arsenal are ready to pounce, while a report claims the Brazilian might not be the only Barca star targeted.

Barcelona’s financial woes have been well documented and seemingly show no signs of abating. Indeed, Sport stated that to simply balance the books, Barcelona must generate sizeable sums through player sales BEFORE June 30. Marca added their take, claiming the figure Barcelona must collect is €85m.

Barcelona are desperate to avoid having to sell any of their rising young stars, such as Alejandro Balde, Gavi or Lamine Yamal.

They’re also hellbent on retaining their top tier established stars. Indeed, losing Ronald Araujo and/or Frenkie de Jong, for example, would greatly weaken the strongest starting eleven available to which ever manager succeeds Xavi in the summer.

Instead, Sport claimed Barca are willing to cash in on a handful of major names whose exits can largely be offset by the rise of youth team players.

To that end, Sport named centre-back Jules Kounde and winger Raphinha as both being up for sale.

Now, a second Spanish report (as cited by Goal), has doubled down on the claims Raphinha will be sold if suitable offers are lodged.

Arsenal get second shot at Raphinha

The 27-year-old remains highly regarded in England following his spectacular two-year stint with Leeds United.

Raphinha has rarely put a foot wrong in Barcelona, though the rise of 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal is emboldening Barca to cash in.

Arsenal and Chelsea both attempted to sign Raphinha from Leeds back in the summer window of 2022. The two clubs both lodged official bids, with Chelsea outgunning the Gunners.

However, once Barcelona came calling, a transfer to the Camp Nou was set in stone. Joining Barcelona was Raphinha’s dream move and despite Chelsea offering more money, Leeds did business with Barca instead.

Now, the fresh report from Spain claims Arsenal hope to sign Raphinha at the second time of asking.

Raphinha a superior option to Pedro Neto?

The Gunners are known to be in the market for a left-footed winger who’ll compete with and lighten the load on Bukayo Saka.

Pedro Neto has been monitored, though Raphinha now appears to be on Arsenal’s radar once again too.

Neto has dazzled in the Premier League this term and is among the league leaders in assists with nine. However, the Portuguese does lack in the goals department, with just three notched in his last 49 EPL matches since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Barcelona will aim to recoup at least the £55m they paid for Raphinha. However, the fact they need rapid-fire sales to avoid breaching Financial Fair Play means Arsenal have the upper hand in any negotiations.

The report also throws the name of Ferran Torres into the mix as another player Barcelona could cash in on.

The ex-Man City forward has an admirer in Mikel Arteta who reportedly adores his versatility. Torres, 24, can play at centre-forward, though also has the pace and trickery to play on either flank too.

Nonetheless, of the two it would appear Raphinha is the more likely to potentially wind up at the Emirates.

Regarding competition, the report concludes Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle could all have a say in where Raphinha ends up.

