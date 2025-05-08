Two more trusted sources have strongly suggested Arsenal have their first big summer signing in the bank, while Viktor Gyokeres could quickly follow and an electric left winger is also under consideration.

A hugely important summer transfer window beckons in north London on the back of Arsenal once again presiding over a ‘what could have been’ season. The Gunners’ last hope of adding to their trophy cabinet ended in Paris on Wednesday night when falling to PSG in the Champions League.

Manchester City’s stunning drop-off in the Premier League looked to have opened the door for Arsenal to end their 20-plus year wait for an EPL title. Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta and co, it was Liverpool who strode through the open door.

Injuries have unquestionably played a significant part in dooming Arsenal’s season to failure. However, the club’s inability to adequately strengthen in the transfer market in each of the previous two transfer windows is also a fault.

Arsenal fully intend to put those wrongs right at season’s end, with additions wanted at central midfield, left wing and striker.

The Daily Mail led the way back in January when revealing Arsenal had all but wrapped up an agreement to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer.

The Real Sociedad midfielder was Liverpool’s No 1 transfer target last summer, though ultimately chose to remain with his boyhood club for at least one more season.

Fears of a Real Madrid hijack have been dismissed and per David Ornstein, figures within Arsenal believe a Zubimendi deal is done.

Two fresh updates from The Telegraph and BBC have echoed that suggestion, with The Telegraph stating: ‘Martín Zubimendi [is] expected to sign from Real Sociedad.

‘Room will be made in the squad with Jorginho out-of-contract and joining Brazilian club Flamengo in time for the Club World Cup.’

The BBC reported much the same, stating: ‘Martin Zubimendi is expected to join from Real Sociedad – a deal largely executed by former sporting director Edu and Jason Ayto, who took the role on an interim basis following his predecessor’s departure in November.

‘Zubimendi, 26, will replace Jorginho, who is set to join Brazilian side Flamengo before the Club World Cup.’

The Spain international will cost €60m by way of his release clause and barring a shock change of events, will become Arsenal’s first big summer signing.

Attention has already turned to who’ll follow Zubimendi into the Emirates and there’s more positive news regarding Viktor Gyokeres…

Gyokeres wants Arsenal / Nico Williams next?

With £150m-rated Alexander Isak likely out of reach, Gyokeres is the No 1 target of sporting director Andrea Berta and per The Telegraph, Gyokeres would much rather join Arsenal than Manchester United.

The Red Devils are also seeking to sign a potent new frontman this summer and through their Ruben Amorim connection – he previously managed Gyokeres at Sporting – it appeared United held an obvious advantage.

However, Gyokeres is believed to favour joining Arsenal even if Man Utd secure Champions League qualification by winning the Europa League.

Gyokeres has scored an incredible 52 goals in 49 matches for Sporting this season and via a verbal pact, can be signed for a fee in the €65m-€75m range.

The BBC revealed Arsenal had actually laid the groundwork to sign Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig instead. However, Berta is the driving force behind switching the focus to Gyokeres and talks over the Swede’s signing have already begun.

Elsewhere, both the BBC and Telegraph confirmed Arsenal also intend to sign a new left winger who’ll serve as an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli.

The Telegraph stated: ‘Arsenal are also considering a move for another of Spain’s Euro 24 winners, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, as they want a winger.’

The BBC provided their assessment, adding: ‘Arsenal are also looking to sign a winger, with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams a genuine target.

‘The Spain international has a reported 58m euro (£49m) release clause, but his wages would make him one of the biggest earners at the club.

‘Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens has also been liked with the Gunners.’

Latest Arsenal news – William Saliba to Real Madrid…

In other news, Arsenal are coming under threat from Real Madrid’s ‘usual transfer strategy’ which is now centring on William Saliba.

Real Madrid want to overhaul their defence over the coming years and the first piece of the puzzle is Trent Alexander-Arnold who’ll arrive as a free agent this summer.

Los Blancos will then turn their attention to the centre-back position and hope to sign Ibrahima Konate in 2026 and Saliba in 2027.

Just as they did with David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe and now Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid want to sign Konate and Saliba without having to pay transfer fees.

Their charm offensive for the French pair has already begun and if Arsenal are to resist Real Madrid’s advances, they must tie Saliba down to a new and improved contract. His current deal expires in 2027.