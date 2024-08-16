After pushing Manchester City close in the Premier League title race last term, Arsenal will be aiming to go one better as the 2024/25 season kicks off.

The Gunners have thus far made fewer moves in the transfer market than expected over the summer, but Mikel Arteta has strengthened his options with a couple of key additions.

Goalkeeper David Raya’s loan move from Brentford has been made permanent and they have also signed Euro 2024 star Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

At least one more crucial signing is likely to be made before the transfer deadline, as talks continue with Real Sociedad over a deal for Mikel Merino.

Here is how Arsenal could line up this season as they set their sights on a first Premier League crown in two decades.

GK – David Raya

Last season began with uncertainty over who should start in goal for Arsenal. Aaron Ramsdale played the first four Premier League games of the 2023/24 campaign before Raya, on loan from Brentford, took over.

This season, after Raya’s switch was made permanent in a £27million deal and with Ramsdale a candidate to be sold before the transfer deadline, there is no such debate between the sticks for the Gunners.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper won the Golden Glove award in 2023/24 after keeping 16 clean sheets in 32 Premier League appearances.

RB – Ben White

Last season saw White fully justify the £50million fee Arsenal forked out to sign him from Brighton in 2021, with the 26-year-old shining for the Gunners at right-back.

Although he was originally signed to bolster the centre of defence at the Emirates, the England international slotted perfectly into a full-back role.

He consistently demonstrated dogged one-v-one defensive skills, sound positioning and a willingness to get forward to support the attack, chipping in with four goals and four assists in the Premier League.

His decision not to represent England at the European Championship means White has also had a full summer’s rest and will be refreshed ahead of the new campaign.

CB – William Saliba

Saliba’s Arsenal career got off to a slow start. The centre-back joined the Gunners from Saint-Etienne 2019 but for his first three seasons with the club he was loaned back to Ligue 1.

He finally established himself as a key starter at the Emirates in the 2022/23 season and last term the 23-year-old performed to such a level that he is now considered arguably the best centre-back in the Premier League.

After impressing with France at Euro 2024, there is no reason to doubt that Saliba will again produce a campaign of stellar centre-half play for Arteta’s side.

CB – Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel’s place at the heart of the Arsenal backline might come under threat from new signing Calafiori, but for his part in anchoring the Premier League’s best defence last season, Gabriel should be given the chance to continue in the starting XI.

The 26-year-old might not be quite as slick or stylish as his central defensive partner, but he was a reliable presence for the Gunners last season, offering size, speed and solid distribution.

LB – Riccardo Calafiori

In time, Calafiori will likely stake a claim to start as a centre-back for the Gunners. But the Italian’s ability to play at left-back, for now, addresses a position in urgent need of upgrade.

The 22-year-old was outstanding for Bologna in Serie A last season, helping Thiago Motta’s side clinch Champions League qualification and shining individually thanks to his ability to spring attacks from the back with daring dribbles and incisive passing.

Those skills were on full display with the Azzurri at the Euros, too, convincing Arsenal to part with up to £42million to secure his services.

DM – Declan Rice

Arsenal broke their transfer record when they signed Rice from West Ham for £105million last summer, but if it is possible for such a fee to appear a bargain then the England midfielder did just that with his swashbuckling displays last term.

With Bukayo Saka the homegrown superstar, Martin Odegaard the cultured creator and Saliba the defensive ballast, Rice was the engine that drove Arsenal’s Premier League title push, dominating the middle third and surging forward in trademark style.

The expected addition of Merino should afford Rice even greater freedom to showcase his unmatched stamina and thrust.

RCM – Martin Odegaard

With 23 goals and 17 assists across the last two Premier League seasons, Odegaard has now fully delivered on the potential that once saw him snapped up by Real Madrid at the age of 16.

Whether operating as a No.10 in a 4-2-3-1 shape or slightly deeper as a No.8 in a 4-3-3, he can unpick the tightest defences with his rapid footwork and intelligent passing, while also possessing a knack for scoring crucial goals.

Arsenal’s captain and reigning back-to-back Player of the Year, the 25-year-old is a creative midfielder of the highest calibre and will be central to the club’s efforts to overhaul Manchester City at the Premier League’s summit this term.

LCM – Mikel Merino

While the two clubs reportedly continue to haggle over the final fee, it remains likely that Arteta will add fellow Basque midfielder Merino from Real Sociedad before the transfer window closes.

They have already agreed personal terms on a four-year contract with the 28-year-old, and he is an ideal fit for the Gunners.

Merino tended to operate on the left side of a midfield three during his six seasons in San Sebastian, from where he demonstrated tactical discipline, supreme athleticism and – as proved by his stunning header as Spain overcame Germany in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 – aerial prowess.

Expected to cost somewhere in the region of £25million, Merino has the potential to be one of the bargains of the season.

RW – Bukayo Saka

Saka broke the 20-goal barrier for the first time in his career last season, evidence that the 22-year-old England superstar is only beginning to fulfil his vast potential.

Devastating as both a scorer and creator when cutting inside from the right wing onto his stronger left foot, the Hale End academy graduate is one of the best players in Europe in his position and would arguably be the first name on Arteta’s teamsheet.

And the Gunners’ failure to sign a top-level striker this summer could work in Saka’s favour, with the winger benefitting from greater opportunities in front of goal last season when Kai Havterz was deployed as a false nine.

LW – Gabriel Martinelli

On an individual level, the 2023/24 season was a disappointing campaign for Martinelli. After a career-best return of 15 Premier League goals the previous term, he managed just six goals and four assists across 35 top-flight appearances.

The Brazil international lost his place to Leandro Trossard in the final weeks of the season and the Belgian will again provide stern competition for the starting left-wing berth in the new campaign.

He is still only 23 years old and has become a fan favourite at the Emirates, but the 2024/25 season could be a make-or-break campaign with the Gunners for Martinelli.

ST – Kai Havertz

Arsenal have been linked with big-money moves for several top strikers throughout the summer transfer window – from Viktor Gyokeres to Alexander Isak and Ivan Toney – but no new centre-forward has arrived at the Emirates.

And while Arteta has talked up Gabriel Jesus’ prospects of leading the line for the Gunners during pre-season, the former Manchester City striker disappointed in front of goal last term, scoring just four Premier League goals from 27 appearances.

Instead, Arsenal’s attack was at its most fluid last season when Havertz settled into a false nine role. The versatile Germany international impressed with 13 goals and seven assists in the Premier League.

If no late move for an established centre-forward materialises before the transfer deadline, Havertz should be given the chance to cement his centre-forward spot.

