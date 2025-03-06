Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Dusan Vlahovic as they aim to capitalise on his stalled contract discussions at Juventus, as per a report, though he is not the only No 9 they are considering.

Arsenal have needed a new centre-forward for some time, but injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus this season have shown Mikel Arteta that the position simply has to be bolstered this summer. The Gunners are scouring both the Premier League and Europe as they try to add a lethal goalscorer to Arteta’s side.

Vlahovic is a strong candidate to move to the Emirates in the summer. Arsenal previously missed out on him to Juve in January 2022, but they are in pole position to secure a deal this time around.

According to Italian source Tutto Juve, Arsenal are ‘ready to move’ for the Serbia ace and have drawn up an opening proposal.

An offer worth €30million (£25m / $32.4m) could soon be put ‘on the table’, with Arsenal eyeing a cut-price deal.

Juve have held several rounds of talks with Vlahovic’s camp to extend his contract beyond June 2026, but these negotiations have failed.

The Italian giants do not want to lose Vlahovic for free next year and this gives Arsenal the chance to sign him for a bargain price.

Juve originally spent £67m (€80m / $86.3m) to sign the 25-year-old from Fiorentina, while they gave him a €70m (£58.7m / $75.6m) price tag when other clubs such as Arsenal were linked with him last year.

The report states that Arsenal may have to lodge a second, improved bid before striking a deal with Juve. However, they will not have to pay anywhere near the huge €70-80m sums that have previously been talked about.

Arsenal, Aston Villa both in for Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic would be a great signing for Arsenal, even if his Juve spell has been frustrating at times.

He is a renowned finisher who has netted 107 career goals in 269 appearances to date. Vlahovic’s record for Juve this season stands at 14 goals and two assists in 33 games.

The Serie A star is powerful and likes to battle with opposition centre-backs, while he is also adept at linking up play with those around him.

Arsenal may have to fend off Premier League competition to sign Vlahovic though, as TEAMtalk revealed on February 28 that Aston Villa also want him.

It is important to note that Vlahovic is not the only striker Arsenal are looking at. Benjamin Sesko, Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins are all on their shortlist, too.

Isak would be Arteta’s dream signing, but he will cost an astronomical fee to prise away from Newcastle United. TEAMtalk understands Newcastle want £120m (€143m / $155m) before they even consider his exit.

Arsenal transfers: Double striker boost; Martinelli stance

Arsenal were handed a lift in their bid to sign both Sesko and Watkins recently.

Journalist Steve Kay claimed that Sesko’s ‘preference’ is to play under Arteta next season, while Watkins is desperate to represent Arsenal before he retires.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Ben Jacobs has provided his information on Gabriel Martinelli’s future.

While the winger has been linked with an exit, Arteta rates him highly and Arsenal could even offer him a new contract.

