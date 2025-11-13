Mikel Arteta has entered the final 18 months of his Arsenal contract, and TEAMtalk sources have explained why supporters have no reason to be concerned, as the club push for the Premier League title this season.

Arteta’s contract situation has led to some wild speculation that he could leave when his deal expires, or even be poached by another side in the meantime. In the past, the manager has been linked with other clubs, such as Barcelona, where his playing career began as a youngster, while, of late, Manchester City have also been linked as they ponder life after Pep Guardiola.

However, TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones has strongly refuted the rumours, stating that Arsenal are building around Arteta, and the club’s hierarchy believe he can lead them to their first league title since 2003.

“There are no concerns at all about Arteta leaving. Arsenal have a very clear plan and strategy in place, and the manager is absolutely central to it,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“They have not come this far only to come this far – they have backed him in every sense. They stuck by him through difficult early periods, and when things started to get good, they bought top players at top money to give him every chance of winning the Premier League.

“They have been delighted with what he has done there is no fear that he is looking for a job anywhere else.

“Any time a big player has signed for them or when significant players are renewing contracts they are being assured that Arsenal’s future is with Arteta in charge.”

Arsenal believe Arteta will lead them to glory

Arteta was appointed Arsenal boss in 2019, and he has gradually transformed the London club into serial title contenders, though they have fallen short so far.

The Gunners finished eighth in Arteta’s first two seasons in charge, and fifth in the 2021/22 campaign, but they are now reaping the rewards of sticking with him.

Arsenal have finished second in the last three seasons, and there is optimism behind the scenes that this time they can lift the trophy.

They currently sit four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, so it’s no shock to see sources give Arteta a strong vote of confidence.

As mentioned by Jones, Arsenal’s chiefs have also backed Arteta strongly in recent windows.

They sanctioned the club-record signing of Declan Rice for a mammoth £105m in 2023, to name one big example.

And last summer, they backed Arteta strongly again with the additions of Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, and Christian Norgaard, for around £250m combined.

Even though Arteta’s contract expires in the summer of 2027, an Emirates exit is highly unlikely and the expectation is that he WILL be offered an extension – it’s just a matter of time.

