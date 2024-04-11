Arsenal stance on signing lethal Prem star revealed as Mikel Arteta changes transfer strategy

Arsenal have reportedly cooled their interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney thanks in part to the excellent form of Kai Havertz.

The Gunners signed the German international from Chelsea for £65m last summer and it’s fair to say that he took his time to find his feet at the Emirates.

Havertz seems to have finally turned the corner under Mikel Arteta, scoring five goals and making four assists in his last seven Premier League games.

Arsenal are still looking to bring in a new striker in the summer but according to The Mirror, a move for Toney, who was previously thought to be their top target, is now increasingly unlikely.

The report claims that ‘the profile of forward they are looking for is now different’ and they are not willing to match Brentford’s price demands for their talisman.

EURO PAPER TALK: Arsenal in mind-boggling move for worst Liverpool flop of Klopp era; Osimhen ‘one step away’ from new club

Toney is considered to be one of the best strikers in the Premier League and has scored four goals in 13 league games since his return from suspension.

A number of top sides are keeping tabs on the England international but it seems that Arsenal will turn their attention to other targets.

This could give a boost to West Ham, who are reportedly desperate to make Toney their statement signing of the summer.

Arsenal change their stance on Ivan Toney

The Mirror claim that Arteta would prefer to bring in a ‘younger striker who can be developed and nurtured over time’ rather than splashing out a big sum on Toney.

That doesn’t quite fit with the latest reports, however, which claim that Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres is at the top of their shortlist.

The Swedish international, who signed for the Portuguese giants from Coventry City last summer, has scored a fantastic 22 goals and made 10 assists in 26 league games this term.

Gyokeres is a key reason why Ruben Amorim’s team are on track to lift the Primeira Liga title and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Arsenal and Chelsea have both registered an interest in Gyokeres but it is the Gunners who are believed to be leading the race.

The 25-year-old’s preferred move this summer would be to the Emirates but he will command an even bigger transfer fee than Toney this summer.

Gyokeres has an £86m release clause in his contract that his suitors would need to match to lure him away from Sporting this summer.

Whether or not Arsenal are willing to spend that much on the Swede remains to be seen.

Arteta is also keen on bringing in a new winger and midfielder, so the manager will have to leave room in his budget for that too.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal to embarrass Liverpool by signing favoured Klopp star in cut-price deal