Bayern Munich have identified a superior option to a transfer-listed Arsenal star if forced into signing a new defender this summer, though reports claim a shock U-turn could sting Real Madrid and prevent the need to splash the cash.

Bayern Munich endured their first trophyless campaign in over a decade last season. As you might expect, the German giants aren’t content to wallow in their misery.

Vincent Kompany has replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager and according to reports in Germany, a bumper spend on new signings is planned.

Additions are being sought all across the pitch and as many as five new faces could arrive. To help free up funds, winger Kingsley Coman has been put up for sale.

Reports state Bayern’s ideal summer window would see them sign Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Christian Fuhrich (Stuttgart), Xavi Simons (PSG) and one of Joao Palhinha (Fulham) and Amadou Onana (Everton).

Another key ambition is convincing left-back Alphonso Davies to perform a U-turn and sign a contract extension.

The 23-year-old Canadian has just one year left to run on his existing deal and is a wanted man at Real Madrid.

Bayern are desperate to retain the marauding full-back, though as yet, have failed to match Davies’ salary demands.

Davies is believed to be seeking €20m per year, while Bayern haven’t yet offered more than €13m per year.

Real Madrid rarely fail to get their man in the market and a two-pronged approach has been touted. Indeed, if Los Blancos don’t agree a deal with Bayern this summer they’re prepared to wait 12 months before landing Davies on a free transfer.

If Davies does leave, Kompany and Bayern will require a direct replacement. That’s where Arsenal come in, with Oleksandr Zinchenko no longer assured of starts at the Emirates and drawing links with Bayern.

Zinchenko didn’t start any of Arsenal’s last six matches in the Premier League last season, all of which the Gunners won.

What’s more, the return to fitness of Jurrien Timber could shove the Ukrainian further down the pecking order.

Speculation Arsenal will listen to offers for the left-back is mounting, though per Sky Germany, Bayern won’t offer him a new home.

Bayern find superior option to Zinchenko, as Davies hopes grow

Their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, stated Zinchenko is “not a hot topic” at Bayern. In the event Davies does depart, Kompany’s men will attempt to sign Theo Hernandez of AC Milan instead of Zinchenko.

However, Bayern might not have to open their chequebook anyway amid growing confidence Davies will reject Real Madrid and pen fresh terms.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “FC Bayern, still cautiously optimistic to achieve an agreement with Alphonso Davies and his management about a new long-term contract beyond 2025 soon!

“Regarding the salary issue, both parties are moving towards each other. Bayern will improve their offer as reported yesterday.”

Plettenberg concluded: “If Davies extends his contract, a transfer of Theo Hernández is off the table.”

