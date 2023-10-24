Arsenal star Arteta is willing to sacrifice drops major reveal on future amid growing Barcelona links

Jorginho is adamant he is happy and settled at Arsenal despite admitting the club are yet to open talks with him over extending a deal which is currently due to expire at the end of the season.

The Italy midfielder was a £12.7m signing from Chelsea in January 2023 as Mikel Arteta sought to reinforce his Arsenal midfield ahead of the Premier League title run-in. And while the Gunners were to ultimately fall short in their quest for glory, Jorginho proved himself a useful player for Arsenal to call upon and particularly amid the impending exit of Granit Xhaka, which since came to pass.

Jorginho has since made 25 appearances for Arsenal and, while he has faced spells out of the side, he has since featured in both recent matches against Manchester City and Chelsea, underlining his importance to Arteta.

However, speculation of late has suggested Arteta is willing to sacrifice the 31-year-old in 2024 and to make room for new additions in the side. To that end, Arteta is reportedly hot on the heels of Fluminense midfielder Andre, rated as one of the best upcoming No 6s in the world game and of strong interest to Liverpool.

That has seen speculation mount that Jorginho could indeed be allowed to leave Arsenal during the course of the next two transfer windows.

To that end, the Euro 2020 winner has already been linked with a move to Barcelona, who are able to open talks on a pre-contract agreement with the player from January 1.

That’s because, as it stands, Jorginho’s deal at Emirates Stadium is currently due to expire at the end of the current season.

READ MORE: The five Arsenal players who are out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 season

Jorginho happy at Arsenal despite Barcelona links

And while Arsenal do hold a one-year option on that deal to extend it, Arteta is yet to decide whether to take up that option, offer him an extension or indeed, as reported, allow the midfielder to depart.

Either way, Jorginho insists he is happy at Arsenal and has indicated he would be willing to discuss a new deal, despite suggestions Barcelona are planning an approach to bring him to Catalonia.

“No, I haven’t had any conversations to be honest [about a new deal], Jorginho told the Evening Standard. “And the only thing I can say is that I feel really good here and I am really happy at Arsenal.

“I didn’t think [about a new deal] to be honest with you! I am only thinking about Sevilla [in Tuesday night’s Champions League match].”

Jorginho has largely been an impressive performer for Arsenal, though it was his mistake which allowed Tottenham an instant equaliser in a thrilling north London derby last month.

Nonetheless, the player is adamant he already plays at a special club and that the mistake against Spurs has soon been forgotten.

“There is this togetherness and it just helps everyone so much, every single player. After what happened [against Tottenham], I felt something really strong. There was something really, really good and something special about this club.”

Of the 25 appearances Jorginho has made for Arsenal, he has tasted victory in 14 of those games, suffering just five defeats in that time and giving him a win percentage rate of 56%.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal transfer path blocked as Prem side dig heels in over ‘incredible’ star who is bettering James Maddison