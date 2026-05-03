A star English defender is ‘convinced he is joining Arsenal’ as an insider account gave information on the club’s pursuit of the full-back.

The Gunners could be on the verge of their first Premier League title since 2003/04. They have six points on second-placed Manchester City, who can go back top if they win their two games in hand.

Whether or not Arsenal do win the title, signings will be made in the summer – to maintain the push for the title or to try to retain it.

Reports have suggested Ben White could be on his way out, with a new full-back wanted, and Tino Livramento is one of the main names linked with a move to the Emirates.

Of late, it was suggested Andrea Berta was keen on Livramento, as well as Ivan Fresneda, as he prepares to see the back of White, and one of the two could well be signed.

According to well-respected Arsenal account HandofArsenal on X – with 280k followers – Livramento ‘is convinced he is joining’ the Gunners.

They stress, though, that the club are yet to make any contact in regards to that move, and there’s no indication the Englishman is currently the top target.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Livramento could be available

TEAMtalk is aware of growing belief that Livramento could be made available by Newcastle this summer.

He is one of a number of their players being watched by big clubs, and that he’s a saleable young Englishman means he could be one of the first in line for a sale.

Sources state he would struggle to turn down a move to Arsenal, especially within the context of their title chase.

Alongside the full-back, fellow Newcastle stars Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall are all being watched by big clubs.