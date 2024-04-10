Arsenal star eyed by Aston Villa told he’ll be sold this summer; £25m star to use Euros as an audition

Kieran Tierney will be sold by Arsenal this summer and Aston Villa are keen on him

TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm that Arsenal are planning to sell Kieran Tierney in the summer and Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in signing him.

The 26-year-old left-back was once a key player for the Gunners but injuries and new additions such as Oleksandr Zinchenko saw him fall down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

Tierney signed for Real Sociedad on a season-long loan in August, where once again he’s struggled with injuries but has performed well when available.

He has made 21 appearances for the Spanish side so far, contributing two assists in the process, and they would be interested in keeping him beyond this term.

TEAMtalk sources state that Tierney will return to Arsenal in the summer, however, but he has already been informed that he will be available for sale.

The Scottish international intends to use the European Championships as a way to display his talents and hopes to catch the attention of top European sides.

Sources: Aston Villa interested in Kieran Tierney

TEAMtalk can reveal that Aston Villa are one of the most interested clubs in signing Tierney this summer.

Unai Emery is keen to bring in a new left-back to provide competition for Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno and the Scotsman is seen as an ideal candidate.

There have also been rumours that Aston Villa could part ways with either Digne or Moreno as Emery isn’t fully convinced by either of the defenders.

Tierney’s former club Celtic have also been keeping close tabs on the Arsenal star’s situation and would love to bring him back to Glasgow if they get the opportunity.

TEAMtalk understands that the Gunners will consider bids in the region of £25m for Tierney, which is what they signed him for back in 2019.

This is thought to be beyond Celtic’s financial capabilities, leaving Aston Villa as the favourites to bring him in.

Tierney hopes that he can put in some good performances in the Euros and that will attract the attention of other top European sides.

Scotland will face a tough challenge as they aim to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

They find themselves in a group with Germany, Switzerland and Hungary and will hope to make history with big-name stars such as Tierney, Scott McTominay, Andy Robertson and John McGinn as their disposal.

