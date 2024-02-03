Arsenal star frustrated as Arteta wields power with final decision on transfer; details of manager chat leaked

Mikel Arteta has demonstrated his power at Arsenal by reportedly telling Aaron Ramsdale that he will not be sold in the summer, despite the goalkeeper being left frustrated after becoming a backup player.

Ramsdale was Arsenal’s outright number one between August 2021 – when he joined from Sheffield United – and August last year. However, his starting spot came under threat when David Raya joined the Gunners last summer.

Arsenal signed Raya on an initial loan worth £3million and are expected to make the deal permanent for a further £27m at the end of the season.

The Spaniard struggled at first but is now Arteta’s first-choice keeper, with Ramsdale having to settle for a place on the bench.

Ramsdale has not featured in the Premier League since November 25, while he has been limited to just 10 appearances in all competitions this term.

Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Chelsea and West Ham United have both been linked with moves for the 25-year-old shot-stopper, but he did not go anywhere during the winter transfer window.

As per Football Transfers, Ramsdale will be left irritated if he tries to force his way out of Arsenal this summer. That is because Arteta has no intention of letting him leave, despite his ambitions of playing regularly once again.

Arteta feels Arsenal need both Raya and Ramsdale in their squad if they are to perform well in multiple competitions. This means Ramsdale will have to suck it up and settle for appearances in cup competitions, while Raya plays week in, week out in the Prem.

Aaron Ramsdale told he must stay at Arsenal

The report also provides some insight into a meeting held between Arteta and Ramsdale recently. The manager told his player that he must look to impress in the cup games where he is selected so that he can be given an opportunity in the Prem once again.

While the former Sheff Utd keeper loves Arsenal, his ultimate goal is to get into contention to start for England – his spot in the Euros squad is already under threat.

The only way Ramsdale can get into Gareth Southgate’s thinking is by starring weekly in the Prem, which suggests there is a major disagreement between the player and Arteta coming this summer.

