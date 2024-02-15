Arsenal star learns of ‘extreme’ Euro giant interest as club creates ambitious two-man shortlist

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho could be on the move this summer, with one of Europe’s biggest clubs reportedly eyeing both him and an alternative from Real Madrid.

Jorginho has been on Arsenal’s books since January 2023, when the Gunners signed him from London rivals Chelsea. Since then, the Italy star has made 38 appearances for Arsenal, chipping in with one goal and two assists.

While Jorginho is now 32 years old and in the twilight years of his career, he has still proven to be a very useful player for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta this term. With Thomas Partey spending most of the campaign out injured, Jorginho has come in and played 22 times across all competitions, with 14 of those outings coming in the Premier League.

Jorginho, who has captained Arsenal on six occasions this season, provides a calming presence in midfield whenever he is selected, as he never appears rushed or worried about losing possession. The former Napoli man put in a fantastic performance during the 3-1 victory over Liverpool on February 4 and was named Man of the Match.

Jorginho’s contract at the Emirates expires this summer and there are growing rumours he might leave on a free transfer. The player has previously flirted with the idea of returning to Italy, and Juventus now appear ready to offer him that opportunity.

According to reports emerging from Italy (as cited by Sport Witness), Juve are on the lookout for a hugely experienced midfielder who can improve their team while also providing much-needed advice to their younger players.

The Serie A giants hold ‘extreme’ interest in Jorginho, having kept tabs on his career ever since he was shining for their rivals Napoli between 2014 and 2018.

Juve are also aware of Jorginho’s desire to return to his home country before he hangs up his boots, which they believe puts them at the front of the queue to snap him up.

Juventus in for Arsenal star and Real Madrid icon

Although, it is not guaranteed that Juve will manage to complete this transfer raid. As the Brazil-born ace is playing an important role for Arsenal this season, Arteta could convince both him and the club to get round the table and organise a new contract.

Should Juve learn that Jorginho wants to remain in North London, then they will pursue the other veteran midfielder on their radar. That is none other than Real Madrid ace Toni Kroos, who has also entered the final six months of his contract.

But it is clear that Juve will have to put on a huge charm offensive to land Kroos, even if he ends up becoming a free agent in the summer.

