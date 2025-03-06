Rising Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri has been compared to legendary figure Lionel Messi, with Mikel Arteta warned he could have a decision to make over the 17-year-old and Bukayo Saka.

Nwaneri made history in September 2022 when he became the youngest player to ever feature in the Premier League at the age of just 15. Over two years on and the wonderkid is now emerging as a key player in the Arsenal first team.

Nwaneri has been arguably Arsenal’s best performer in recent weeks, with Arteta placing more trust in the teenager due to injuries to players such as Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Nwaneri was the star of the show as Arsenal thrashed PSV 7-1 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

The right winger, who can also play as a No 10, smashed the ball into the roof of the net in the 21st minute after being set up by fellow starlet Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Early in the second half, Nwaneri took on his marker before putting a dangerous cross into the box. PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez could only palm it into the path of Martin Odegaard, who scored Arsenal’s fourth goal.

talkSPORT pundit Scott Minto has now suggested that Saka’s place in the starting eleven could come under threat if Nwaneri’s stunning form continues.

“Mikel Arteta has, not a worry, but it is very much a positive problem,” he said. “What does he do when Saka comes back?

“Nwaneri is often Arsenal’s best player. Where do you put him? Is it a bit much to put him down the middle?”

Host Adrian Durham asked Minto if Nwaneri could play as a false nine regularly, while reminding him about the comparisons with Messi.

“I think it’s a lot to ask from a 17-year-old,” he replied.

READ MORE: Arsenal are ‘hot suitors’ for Bayern Munich forward after Euro giants slash price in half

Can Nwaneri become world-beater like Messi?

On Messi playing as a false nine early in his career, Minto added: “It took Pep Guardiola to come in; Frank Rijkaard knew how good he was but didn’t have let’s say the courage to say, ‘I’m going to put him in that position’. Pep did.

“But he wasn’t 17; look, Messi for me, along with [Diego] Maradona, is one of the best players this planet has ever produced.

“I’m not putting Nwaneri up there; I’m just saying that particular run reminded me of Lionel Messi. He’s a super talent, honestly.

“There aren’t many talents like this around European football or world football. So we have to be careful about how we talk about him. Mikel Arteta, I think, is one of the perfect coaches to look after him.

“But this kid is something special, and he needs to make sure that whatever goes on around him, whatever his contract is, whatever happens, he keeps this love of the game because this is what we want to see, and it’s something special.”

Arsenal transfers: Striker boost; update on Arteta future

Meanwhile, journalist Steve Kay has claimed that Arsenal are in a strong position to sign both Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins this summer.

Sesko’s ‘preference’ is to move to the Emirates, while Watkins is aiming to ‘end his career at Arsenal’.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has told TEAMtalk that Arsenal have a clear vision on Arteta’s future.

The Spaniard is not under any pressure of being sacked even if Arsenal fail to win a trophy this season, with the Gunners behind him for the long run.

POLL: Which top Arsenal star has the highest transfer value?