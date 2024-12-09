Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior is reportedly subject of a ‘bid’ from Italian giants Napoli, with the Gunners prepared to sell him for the right price next month.

The Polish international has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates since Riccardo Calafiori’s arrival, although he has played 90 minutes in their last two games.

Kiwior was arguably at fault for Fulham’s goal in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw to Fulham on Saturday. He’s been filling in for Gabriel Magalhaes, who is sidelined with a minor injury.

According to Italian outlet Area Napoli, Antonio Conte is keen to bolster his defensive options at Napoli in January and has identified Kiwior as a target.

The report claims Napoli have ‘held talks’ with Arsenal over a potential move for Kiwior and have ‘made a bid worth €10million (£8.3m / $10.6m)’ for the defender.

Mikel Arteta’s side haven’t entertained this offer, however, and are asking for a minimum of €20million (£16.6m / $21.2m) to consider a mid-season sale.

Napoli have been tipped to speak to Arsenal again in the coming weeks but it’s accepted that they have an ‘uphill’ task to sign the player.

There is no indication over whether Napoli will increase their offer but there is plenty of interest in Italy for Kiwior, which is where he made his name as a Spezia player.

Clubs queue up for Arsenal star

As we reported last month, Arsenal are willing to sell Kiwior but will only consider bids upwards of €20million for him, so the report is accurate in that instance.

It’s also true that Napoli are keen to strengthen their defensive options. Conte wants more competition for the likes of Alessandro Buongiorno and Amir Rrahmani in the centre-back position as he looks to lift the Serie A title this season.

There has also been murmurs for several months now that Kiwior is growing frustrated by being a second-choice player at Arsenal.

Plenty of clubs from Italy are reportedly interested in him along with Napoli, including Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and others.

Kiwior was excellent during his time in Italy, so perhaps a return to the Serie A would be the best thing for the 24-year-old. But in any case, Napoli will have to significantly increase their reported offer to sign him.

Arsenal round-up: Jonathan David talks held / Zubimendi battle

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly one of several sides to have held talks with the agents of Lille striker Jonathan David recently.

The 24-year-old Canadian international’s contract with Lille is set to expire at the end of the season and as things stand, it looks very unlikely he’ll sign an extension.

Non-French clubs will therefore be able to open pre-contract talks with David in January ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Arsenal and Manchester United have spoken to David’s entourage and the striker’s preference is to join a Premier League club next season. As it stands, however, Inter Milan are favourites to sign him.

In other news, reports from Spain suggest that Arsenal are set to ‘fight’ Liverpool for the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in January, while Manchester City are also interested in him.

Liverpool had agreed to match his the Spanish international’s €60million (£50.1m, $66.7m) release clause in the summer, but he chose to reject the move to Anfield and stay in LaLiga.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are willing to match Zubimendi’s €60million release clause but the report claims the chances of him leaving Real Sociedad in January ‘are slim.’

The 25-year-old rejected the chance to join Arsenal last January as he didn’t want to leave Sociedad mid-season and his stance on that remains the same.

Zubimendi’s preference is reportedly to remain in Spain and his dream is to join a club like Real Madrid. Liverpool and Arsenal haven’t given up on signing him, and could make him a very lucrative contract offer in January to try and change his mind.

