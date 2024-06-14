Arsenal star tells Arteta he wants to leave as Ornstein names fee and four interested clubs

Gabriel Jesus is not the only Arsenal forward who might find a new club this summer, as winger Reiss Nelson is pushing for an exit, David Ornstein has revealed.

Jesus is facing an uncertain future as Mikel Arteta wants to sign a prolific new centre-forward, and the Brazilian has emerged as a target for AC Milan. While Jesus could be replaced, Nelson is hoping to kickstart his career elsewhere by playing more often.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ornstein stated that Nelson has informed Arteta and Arsenal about his decision to explore other offers this summer.

The right-sided attacker loves Arsenal, having come through their academy before going on to make 89 first-team appearances, but he only played 45 minutes or more on five occasions in the 2023-24 campaign and feels his development is stagnating.

Nelson feels that if he can settle down at a different club and become a regular starter then he can realise his fantastic potential.

The fact his contract – which was signed last July – runs until June 2027 and includes an option to extend by a further 12 months puts Arsenal in a great negotiating position.

The Gunners rejected approaches for Nelson during the winter window and are now expected to hold out for £20million, including add-ons, before selling the wide man.

Such a fee would give Arteta’s transfer kitty a timely boost and also help Arsenal with profit and sustainability rules, as Nelson’s sale would go down as pure profit on their books.

Arsenal transfers: Reiss Nelson eyed by West Ham, Forest

West Ham United have been put on alert by Nelson’s decision to consider a summer move, though the Irons will face competition for the former England U21 international.

Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Crystal Palace are all plotting moves for him, too.

Nelson is not the only Arsenal academy graduate who might leave the club for pastures new this summer. Emile Smith Rowe will leave if a £30m bid comes in, while Eddie Nketiah could be included in a player-plus-cash deal for a new striker.

