Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is reportedly set to leave the Emirates this summer, with ‘family pressure’ allegedly a big factor in his decision.

The 33-year-old has gone through periods of playing a big role for the Gunners since his move from Chelsea in 2023, but now finds himself down the pecking order.

Jorginho was linked with moves away from Arsenal last season, before Mikel Arteta’s side opted to trigger a one-year extension clause in his deal and keep him for another campaign.

According to RTI Esporte, Jorginho already has a ‘verbal agreement’ in place to join Brazilian giants Flamengo in the summer.

However, the report claims that ‘family pressure’ could prevent him from moving to Brazil. It’s claimed that their preference would be for the midfielder to stay in Europe.

They feel it would be best for Jorginho to join a Serie A club, and he has ‘backed down’ from a potential switch to Flamengo as a result.

But with his contract running down and Declan Rice preferred by Arteta, everything still points towards an Arsenal exit.

EXCLUSIVE: Alexander Isak transfer truths revealed by sources as Arsenal track Newcastle striker

Arsenal already have a Jorginho replacement in mind

Arsenal are planning to sign a new midfielder this summer and their top target is Real Sociedad ace Martin Zubimendi.

The Spaniard could be Jorginho’s replacement if the Gunners are able to win the race for his signature.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs reported earlier this week that Arsenal have reached a ‘broad agreement’ on personal terms with Zubimendi.

Nothing is sealed yet, but the Gunners have agreed on things such as salary and bonuses, but convincing him to leave Sociedad could still be difficult.

Zubimendi has a €60million (£51m, $62m) release clause in his contract, but the cost of a deal will actually be higher, as club’s will still have to pay taxes on top of that, which have a variable inflation rate. Arsenal need to factor that in, along with any agent fees, too, before making an offer.

Arsenal round-up: Zubimendi alternative, ‘Offer’ for Brazilian ace

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Frenkie de Jong in the summer transfer window as an alternative to Zubimendi.

According to reports, Arsenal have now been given the option to sign Barcelona midfielder De Jong, who the Catalans are keen to get off the books.

Liverpool have also been linked with the Dutch international recently.

In other news, Arsenal are battling Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Corinthians star Breno Bidon, according to a report.

Bidon is a 20-year-old central midfielder capable of playing in any of the No 6, No 8 and No 10 roles. He has made 45 first-team appearances for Corinthians so far and his exciting displays have alerted major clubs in Europe. Upon learning of Bayern Munich’s interest in the starlet, Corinthians gave him a new release clause worth R$100million (£13.8m / €16.7m).

But a new report has claimed rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are now the two main clubs vying to snare Bidon.

DON’T MISS: The SEVEN Arsenal players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?

Arsenal transfer quiz: Higher or lower?