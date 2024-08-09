Sources: Arsenal star’s agent travels for face-to-face talks as summer move reignited

Representatives of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah have flown to France to try and finalise a deal with Marseille, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Nketiah is one of several players who has been put up for sale by Arsenal this summer as they look to bring in transfer funds for some of their own signings. Emile Smith Rowe has already left for Fulham after previously breaking through at Arsenal, and Nketiah might follow him out of the Emirates.

The centre-forward has been linked with fellow Premier League sides such as West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Everton. But in recent weeks, all the talk has been about a possible move to French club Marseille.

The Ligue 1 outfit are enjoying a big summer, having signed Mason Greenwood from Manchester United and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham Hotspur as they prepare for an exciting new era under Roberto de Zerbi.

The former Brighton coach has been crucial to Marseille landing such big names and he is understood to be a fan of Nketiah too.

Marseille have made contact with Arsenal on several occasions as they try to sign the one-cap England international.

But on Tuesday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Marseille had become frustrated with Arsenal for seemingly moving the goalposts for Nketiah’s sale.

TEAMtalk can now provide an update on the player’s situation, courtesy of transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan. The move is back on as Marseille and Arsenal have restarted discussions.

Arsenal transfers: Eddie Nketiah exit update

TEAMtalk can reveal that Nketiah’s agents have travelled to France and are now holding face-to-face talks with Marseille as all parties look to finally tie up a deal.

At this stage, it looks most likely that the 25-year-old will join Marseille on loan with an option to buy next summer. That option will be set at the €30million (£25.7m) mark.

A transfer at that price would help Arsenal bring in money to sign more top players next summer. Ideally the Gunners wanted to bring in at least £25m for Nketiah this summer, but Marseille need time to drum up such funds.

