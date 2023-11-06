Arsenal starter in line for ‘big pay hike’ in new deal, with ‘full agreement’ expected soon

Arsenal are offering Benjamin White a better salary than he currently earns to tie him down to a new contract, a report has revealed.

Optimism has been growing recently that White will become the latest player to commit their long-term future to Arsenal. They bought the defender from Brighton in 2021 and he has since been a regular starter for them, initially at centre-back but more recently at right-back.

As far back as July, TEAMtalk revealed that the next two priorities for Arsenal to give updated contracts to were Martin Odegaard and White. Odegaard has since signed up, so the focus is on White now.

Last month, Fabrizio Romano confirmed contract talks were underway between Arsenal and White. The respected reporter has since confirmed that White has given the green light to a new deal with his current club.

In addition to the length of the new deal, which remains unknown, one thing Romano refused to mention out of principle was what kind of salary White might receive. Now, an update from Football Insider has shed some light on that information.

According to the website, White will earn a ‘big pay hike’ when he renews his Arsenal deal, improving his current salary of £120,000 per week to become one of the club’s highest earners.

Football Insider expects White to reach a ‘full agreement’ with Arsenal within a matter of months, since talks have been productive so far.

White ready to earn first Arsenal renewal

His current contract is due to last until 2026, but its length will be extended when he puts pen to paper on a new deal. Since he is already 26 years old, he could be committing the rest of his prime years to Arsenal.

White recently made his 100th appearance for Arsenal, who are the club he has represented the most in his career. They are also the side that have given him a platform to perform in Europe, first in the Europa League and this season in the Champions League.

The former Leeds United loanee has appeared in every game for Arsenal so far this season across all competitions, keeping his place despite a transforming system implemented by Mikel Arteta.

It has followed on from his busiest top-flight season yet after he played some part in all 38 games for last season’s runners up in the Premier League. Only Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Magalhaes and Bukayo Saka achieved a similar feat in 2022-23, while only Gabriel, Saka and Granit Xhaka made more appearances across all competitions than White’s 46.

White is still on the original contract he signed when joining Arsenal in 2021, so this would be his first renewal in north London. Given the amount of trust Arteta has shown him, it seems to be well deserved.

