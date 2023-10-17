Arsenal starter ends feud concerns with ‘no problems’ response after brutal Arteta verdict

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has ended any potential rumours about him having a fall out with squad rival Aaron Ramsdale, insisting he has a ‘very healthy relationship’ with the Englishman.

Arsenal raised eyebrows over the summer when they signed Raya from Brentford. The deal is an initial loan, but both clubs are expecting it will be made permanent for £27million next summer.

Mikel Arteta already had Ramsdale as his number one, and the shot-stopper managed to keep 14 clean sheets in 38 Premier League games last season to help Arsenal challenge Manchester City for the title.

However, Arteta felt Ramsdale could do with more intense competition, which prompted Gunners sporting director Edu to swoop in for Raya.

The Spain international soon began to impress Arteta in training and this has seen him usurp Ramsdale as Arsenal’s main keeper. Raya has played in all of Arsenal’s last four league matches, as well as featuring in both of their Champions League group games so far.

Ramsdale was filmed applauding Raya after he made a great save in the North London derby against Tottenham, which ended in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates.

DON’T MISS – The 10 most valuable players at Arsenal: England internationals take top two, Saliba in sixth place

But there have been some concerns that privately the two keepers may have fallen out due to Raya stealing Ramsdale’s place in the starting lineup.

Arsenal fans can rest easy in the knowledge that the pair are getting on well, though. In an interview with The Athletic, Raya has revealed that he is enjoying a good relationship with his keeper rival.

David Raya breaks silence on Aaron Ramsdale

“The relationship, very good. Of course I fight to be the number one,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, we are mates, which is the important thing. We have a very healthy relationship. There are no problems.”

Raya’s comments will delight Arteta. The manager knows that if Arsenal are to finally topple City, as well as go far in the UCL, they need strong togetherness in the squad. Raya falling out with Ramsdale could have had bad implications for the success of their campaign.

Instead, it looks like Ramsdale will continue to build on his good relationship with Raya, while still trying to get back into the team.

This kind of healthy competition will help to ensure that Raya almost always plays to the best of his ability, which will in turn benefit Arsenal’s defensive record.

The Gunners return to action after the international break by playing London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. After that, Arteta’s men travel to Spain to face Sevilla in the UCL on Tuesday October 24.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have got the jump on Arsenal by entering talks to sign a lively UCL forward, according to a report.