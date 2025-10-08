Steven Gerrard is smitten with an Arsenal ace, and for good reason too

Steven Gerrard partially snubbed two Liverpool stars and named an Arsenal ace when responding to a question posed by Rio Ferdinand.

Gerrard is among the finest players to grace the Premier League, irrespective of position. The Liverpool legend holds the record among midfielders for the most PFA Team of the Year selections in the Premier League era with eight.

Gerrard – widely known for being one of the most complete central midfielders ever – is more than qualified to speak about the position in the modern day and has done exactly that.

The 45-year-old was interviewed by Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel and before long, the topic of great midfielders playing the game right now arose.

Gerrard was asked which central midfielders in today’s generation he looks at and thinks ‘that’s the level I’m used to playing against and I respect.’

Many might have expected the Reds icon to name Ryan Gravenberch or Alexis Mac Allister – the two midfielders who underpinned Liverpool’s Premier League title success last season.

Instead, Gerrard replied: “In the Premier League, I think Declan Rice is a really, really good midfielder. I like an awful lot about him.

“I like the kid, I like his mentality, I like the way he’s gone to the next level at Arsenal, he’s adding different things to his game.

“I think he’d be a really tough, strong opponent, a good challenge.”

Gerrard went on to name another central midfielder he’d love to have battled with – Jude Bellingham.

In his mind, they are the “two best at the moment from an English point of view.”

Gerrard’s admiration of Rice more than justified

Gerrard did qualify his statement about Rice and Bellingham by mentioning an “English point of view”, thus ruling Dutchman Gravenberch and Argentine Mac Allister out of the equation.

Nevertheless, Gerrard is clearly a huge admirer of Rice who like the Liverpool legend in his playing days, operates at a high level in practically all aspects of midfield play.

The 26-year-old was named in the past two PFA Teams of the Season and scooped Arsenal’s player of the year award last term too.

The arrival of Martin Zubimendi who is primarily chosen to anchor the midfield has freed Rice up to venture further forwards.

Rice notched a career-best nine goals across all competitions last season and while he’s only scored once so far this time around, breaking double figures will be a realistic aim.

