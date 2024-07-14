Arsenal ‘strike agreement’ to sign English star as David Ornstein details fee, contract length

Arsenal are on the verge of landing Ajax starlet Tommy Setford after reaching an agreement with the Dutch giants, David Ornstein has revealed.

Arsenal have been relatively quiet in the transfer window so far. Indeed, David Raya’s loan move being made permanent for £27million is the only senior signing which has been done.

The Gunners have also brought in Danish goalkeeper Lucas Nygaard, though he is only 18 years old and will link up with the club’s U21 side.

However, Arsenal duo Edu and Mikel Arteta are keen to start getting more new players through the door.

DON’T MISS – Riccardo Calafiori: Everything you need to know as Arsenal close in on special defensive talent

They have reached an agreement on personal terms with Italy star Riccardo Calafiori and remain in talks with Bologna over his potential transfer fee.

Calafiori had been expected to become Arsenal’s next signing, but Setford looks set to beat him to that feat.

According to Ornstein, Arsenal have ‘struck an agreement’ with Ajax to sign Setford in a deal worth €1million (£860k) plus add-ons.

The 18-year-old, who currently represents England U20s, has penned an initial four-year contract with Arsenal.

Arsenal transfers: Tommy Setford poised to join

While goalkeeper Setford will not go straight into Arteta’s starting eleven, due to the likes of Raya and Aaron Ramsdale, it is still an exciting deal for Arsenal to have finalised.

The teenager is highly rated after coming through Ajax’s academy and also playing for England at every level from U16 to U20 so far.

Arsenal needed to bolster their keeper options after allowing Arthur Okonkwo, James Hillson and Ovie Ejeheri to leave on free transfers, and Setford and Nygaard will help in that regard.

Arsenal have also started the bidding for Wolverhampton Wanderers shot-stopper Daniel Bentley amid uncertainty over whether Ramsdale will be remaining at the Emirates. However, Arsenal have yet to meet Wolves’ asking price for the 31-year-old.

Setford, meanwhile, was born in the Netherlands to English pro golfer Chris Setford and a Dutch mother. He is the brother of Charlie Setford, who is also in Ajax’s youth ranks and has been tipped to move to the Premier League.

READ MORE: Brighton star sensationally told he’s ‘twice as good’ as Arsenal ace after Liverpool links