Arsenal strike crucial ‘agreement’ for star Arteta loves as ‘superstar’ ex-Gunner joins new club

Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with Mikel Merino ahead of signing the Spain ace this summer, while a ‘superstar’ former Gunners man has officially signed for a new team.

Merino was swiftly linked with a big move to Barcelona after starring at Euro 2024 and helping his country win the tournament for the first time since 2012. But Arsenal soon joined the race for the central midfielder as they look to replace Thomas Partey.

On July 15, it was claimed that Arsenal had sent Merino a huge contract proposal as they breezed past Barca in the transfer pursuit.

And on Tuesday, reports in Spain stated that ‘everything is in place’ for Arsenal to win the race for the Real Sociedad player, with Barca admitting defeat and focusing on other targets and Gunners sporting director Edu poised to meet his £25million price tag.

DON’T MISS: Dawdling Arsenal, Liverpool told ‘time is up’ to sign ‘Barcelona bound’ sensation

Arsenal have been waiting for Merino to respond to their big contract offer though, as this is an important agreement that needs to be struck before they enter into official negotiations with Sociedad.

As per the latest reports on the continent, personal terms are now ‘agreed’ between Merino and Arsenal. Arteta is a ‘huge fan’ of the 28-year-old and this has seen Arsenal agree a four-year contract with his camp.

Edu will now turn his attention to forging an agreement with Sociedad. Merino has been valued at £42m previously, but, as mentioned, Sociedad have been forced to drop their asking price to £25m due to the fact his contract expires in June 2025.

Earlier this week, Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay was asked to provide an update on Merino’s situation. He responded: “I think Mikel has been very sincere with Real. He has had a renewal offer for a year and if he has not renewed it is because he did not want to tell the Real fans that I am staying and then leave, and I think that speaks well of him.

Arsenal transfers: Merino swoop edges closer

“I would like him not to leave, we would all like that, but if he tells us that he accepts any of the offers he has on the table and wants us to negotiate, we will do it.

“We know he has them, and we also know them. But at this moment we continue to hope that Mikel Merino will continue at Real.

“We would like it to be his decision but, if it is not, we will try to negotiate his best exit from Real.”

Arsenal have also been heavily linked with Merino’s Sociedad midfield partner Martin Zubimendi, but the latter looks more likely to stay with the Spanish club.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Elneny has joined a new side after leaving Arsenal on a free transfer earlier this summer.

The defensive midfielder was tipped to hold talks with Turkish and Saudi clubs, but he has instead ended up in the United Arab Emirates by signing for Al Jazira Club.

They have described Elneny as their new ‘superstar’ signing as it is a real coup for the Middle Eastern outfit.

READ MORE: Man Utd primed to poach outrageous Arsenal star after Arteta’s worst fears confirmed