A new centre-forward could bring the best out of Odegaard and Saka

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has reiterated his desire to see the club sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, explaining why he can be the ‘missing link’ in their attack and is worth ‘breaking the bank’ for.

Isak was linked with Arsenal over the summer, but they ultimately declined the chance to sign a new centre-forward. It could be something they are regretting, though, given how their goalscoring options compare to their title rivals in the Premier League.

Arsenal may yet address their need for a new striker in 2025, when Isak could come back onto their radar. And Merson believes they would be making up for lost time by trying to sign the Sweden international.

“I’m a big fan of this lad,” Merson said on Sky Sports. “I’m surprised Arsenal didn’t try and break the bank for him over the summer, I think he was the missing link for Arsenal.

“I think he can do everything, he can come short, he gets in the box, he can spread the game.

“That’s what Arsenal need, you need to spread the game so you can get players like [Martin] Odegaard and [Bukayo] Saka on the ball.

“At the moment Arsenal are a bit congested, they haven’t got a player like Isak. I’m a fan, I’m a really big fan. I thought his header against Arsenal was outstanding. Big fan.”

Isak top of the list for Arsenal

Arsenal went into the current season with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as their main strikers, after allowing Eddie Nketiah to leave in the summer.

There is still a spot up for grabs by a new signing in the striker role and Merson would be pleased to know that Arsenal have made Isak their top target for 2025, as revealed by TEAMtalk sources.

Isak is under contract at St. James’ Park until 2028 and there is an acknowledgement that he would be a dream target for Arsenal, but they could make a serious attempt at signing him.

Newcastle are unlikely to sanction Isak’s exit in January, but are also at risk of Isak not agreeing to a new deal with them. Due to the length remaining on his contract, that doesn’t put immediate pressure on them, but there may come a time when they have to weigh up his value – and as long as Arsenal are still following their trajectory of recent years, that could play into their hands.

Latest Arsenal transfer rumours in attack

While Isak is the dream target for Arsenal, other attackers are being linked with them as well as they keep their options open.

For example, PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani is said to be rising up their shortlist. However, a number of other Premier League clubs are on alert for the former Eintracht Frankfurt man as PSG ponder putting him on the market.

Out wide, Arsenal have been named as a club who could compete for the addition of Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich as the end of his contract approaches – but once again, they are one of several suitors.

And in terms of outgoings, reports have claimed Reiss Nelson is ready to request a permanent exit after his loan spell at Fulham this season, with two Bundesliga clubs being offered his services.