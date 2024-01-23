Arsenal in strong contact with agents of Ajax superstar in the making as contract stance confirmed

Arsenal are big fans of Ajax defender Jorrel Hato and have been in strong contact with his agents, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Hato has been linked with Arsenal for several months now, during a breakthrough season in which he has not missed a minute of 18 Eredivisie matches despite still only being 17 years of age.

Arsenal acquired Jurrien Timber from Ajax in the summer and Hato has previously hinted he would be interested in following in the footsteps of his compatriot.

Fortunately for him, TEAMtalk can reveal that Arsenal really like Hato and are in contact with his representatives.

Currently, Ajax are waiting to tie Hato down to a better contract once he turns 18 in March.

TEAMtalk can confirm Hato is open to signing a new deal in Amsterdam, having even captained Ajax in a couple of cup games this season.

However, Arsenal are planning to make their move for Hato in the summer, if not before the end of the January transfer window.

We understand that Arsenal are looking for a versatile defender who can operate across the back four, which is what they thought Timber would be doing this season until he suffered a serious injury early into his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Hato would be eligible to sign for a Premier League club once he has turned 18.

Jorrel Hato in profile

A left-footed centre-back, he began his development with Sparta Rotterdam before joining Ajax’s academy in 2018.

He earned his senior debut for Ajax in a cup game back in January 2023 and has quickly cemented his place in their first-team squad.

Hato ended last season with 15 appearances for Ajax to his name and has added a total of 27 this season.

Ronald Koeman also promoted him to the senior Netherlands national team in November, when he replaced Virgil van Dijk as a substitute against Gibraltar to earn his international debut.

With every appearance, Hato’s potential is becoming more and more apparent, which could lead to a big move for him in the future.

His current contract with Ajax is due to last until 2025.

