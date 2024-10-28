One of Gabriel Jesus’ former clubs made a shock approach to sign the Arsenal frontman over the summer, and while he stayed, one observer has outlined why the Brazilian is now causing a ‘big problem’ for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal sought to sign a new striker over the summer, with Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig in their sights. Ultimately, Sesko would opt to sign a contract extension with Leipzig and remain in situ for one more season at least.

The Gunners sniffing around a new striker caught the attention of Brazilian side Palmeiras.

The club seemingly believed an opening that would have resulted in bringing Gabriel Jesus back to his boyhood club was there. Such a move would have been a statement signing for domestic Brazilian football.

When speaking to Brazilian outlet O Globo, Palmeiras president, Leila Pereira, admitted an approach was made. Arsenal quickly shut down Palmeiras’ hopes by insisting there were “no conditions” in which Jesus would be allowed to leave.

“Gabriel Jesus is not coming,” Pereira told O Globo. “We got in touch with Arsenal and they said; ‘Leila, there are no conditions [to sell] whatsoever. We are not going to negotiate the athlete’.

“[They] closed the subject.”

Gabriel Jesus a ‘big problem’ for Arsenal

Jesus was on Palmeiras’ books as a youth talent between 2013-15 before starring for their senior side between 2015-17.

Jesus scored 29 goals in 83 matches for the club before Manchester City came calling in the summer of 2016 ahead an arrival in England to begin 2017.

The frontman won four Premier League titles at the Etihad before transferring to Arsenal in a £45m deal in 2022. In doing so, Jesus received a gigantic pay rise to £265,000-a-week.

The 27-year-old looked an inspired signing during an impressive first season in north London. The Brazilian was a pressing machine and backed up his workrate with end product too, notching 17 goal contributions in 26 Premier League matches.

Injuries have hampered Jesus’ spell since then and the forward’s output has suffered too. Indeed, Jesus returned just four goals and five assists from 27 appearances in the league last season and ultimately lost his place to Kai Havertz.

And on the back of failing to score or assist in 11 appearances across all competitions this season, pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has labelled the striker a “big problem” for Arsenal – especially at a time when Martin Odegaard is injured.

“I think they’ve got a big problem with Gabriel Jesus,” declared Agbonlahor on talkSPORT in the run-up to Arsenal’s clash with Liverpool. “His form, he hasn’t scored or assisted in 10 appearances this season.

“When he first signed, he got 11 goals and seven assists (all competitions) in his first season in 2022/23. Last season, in 36 games he got eight goals and eight assists (all competitions), which isn’t bad.

“But this season, zero goals and zero assists. You know, when players are injured and not available, they’re starting [Raheem] Sterling in front of him and started other players in front of him. [Against Shakhtar Donetsk] he wasn’t great again, taken off for Sterling before 70 minutes.

“They need Gabriel Jesus up to form, especially with your little injuries to Odegaard and to Saka, he needs to step up.”

Jesus made a brief appearance in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool and again failed to break his ducks in the goals and assists categories. However, it is important to note his 11 outings this term have totalled less than 400 minutes.

