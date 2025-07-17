The stunning Arsenal XI for 2025/26 with two more big-money signings to follow Gyokeres

What kind of starting XI will Mikel Arteta be fielding next season?

Having finished second in the Premier League in three consecutive seasons, Arsenal are looking to build a squad that can end a 22-year wait for the title.

The Gunners have already bought three first-team players this summer, while three more deals are currently close to completion.

They have also put eight players up for sale as they look to raise funds and make more signings before the end of the transfer window.

Here, TEAMtalk takes a look at the potential Arsenal XI for the 2025/26 season, including four summer signings.

GK: David Raya

Since joining Arsenal from Brentford, Raya has won back-to-back Premier League Golden Glove awards in the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

The Spain international is only the fourth goalkeeper in history to retain the award after Liverpool’s Pepe Reina and Manchester City pair Joe Hart and Ederson.

He will be hoping to make it three in a row in 2025/26, while Kepa Arrizabalaga has replaced Neto as Arsenal’s back-up option in goal.

RB: Jurrien Timber

Timber suffered a nightmare start to his Arsenal career when he sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury on his Premier League debut in August 2023.

But he battled back to full fitness to become an integral part of Arsenal‘s defence in 2024/25, ousting Ben White from the right-back position.

The Netherlands international is renowned for his one-v-one capabilities and kept Vinicius Junior quiet for the majority of both Champions League quarter-final legs against Real Madrid.

Arsenal star Jurrien Timber

CB: William Saliba

Saliba initially had to bide his time after joining Arsenal in 2019 but has now become a mainstay at the back for the north London club.

His form over the last three seasons has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain but Arsenal are looking to extend his contract, which is currently due to expire in 2027.

“What I’m certain, because I had the conversation with him, is that he is so happy here, that he wants to continue with us and what will happen in the future with our negotiations and things that have to take time and process and be on top of them,” Mikel Arteta said.

“But, I’m quite confident that William is very happy here, and this is the place that he wants to be.”

CB: Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel plays alongside Saliba at the heart of Arsenal’s defence and they have formed one of the most impressive central defensive partnerships in Europe.

He missed the final two months of the 2024/25 season with a hamstring injury and his absence was keenly felt as Arsenal lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Gunners are set to sign 21-year-old centre-back Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia this summer, but he will initially be behind both Saliba and Gabriel in the pecking order.

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly

One of two Arsenal academy graduates in this XI, Lewis-Skelly enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season in 2024/25 and was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

He came through the youth ranks as a midfielder but has since made himself the first-choice left-back in the first team, usurping Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The 18-year-old signed a long-term new contract at the Emirates in the summer and will be looking to continue his incredible upward trajectory in 2025/26.

CM: Martin Zubimendi

Following the departures of Jorginho and Thomas Partey at the end of last season, Arsenal needed to bolster their midfield options.

The Gunners have signed Christian Norgaard and Zubimendi, with the latter widely regarded as one of the best deep-lying midfielders in the world.

“Martin is a player who will bring a huge amount of quality and football intelligence to our team,” Arteta said. “He will fit in really well and has all the attributes to be a key player for us.

“The standard he has consistently performed at over the last few seasons for both club and country is exactly why we are so excited to have him with us.”

In the last three seasons no La Liga midfielder has won possession more times than Martín Zubimendi ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/GQMqRWNuzX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) July 6, 2025

CM: Declan Rice

When Rice arrived at Arsenal in a club-record deal in the summer of 2023, Arteta initially planned to deploy him at the base of the midfield in their 4-3-3 set-up.

But the England international has since transformed into a box-crashing No.8 and netted nine goals in all competitions in 2024/25, surpassing his previous best in a single campaign.

He also registered 10 assists for his teammates across 52 appearances in all competitions and was rewarded with the Arsenal Player of the Year award.

CM: Eberechi Eze

It was once unthinkable to imagine an Arsenal side without Martin Odegaard, who won their Player of the Year award in back-to-back seasons in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

But he struggled to produce his best form in 2024/25 and TEAMtalk understands that the Gunners have registered their interest in Eze.

The England international is coming off the back of a brilliant season with Crystal Palace, where he registered 14 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

He has a £68million release clause in his contract at Selhurst Park but Arsenal are looking to explore whether a deal might be possible without triggering it.

Arsenal are chasing Eberechi Eze

RW: Bukayo Saka

Saka has played more minutes for Arteta than any other Arsenal player and remains the undisputed first choice on the right wing.

He registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 37 appearances in the 2024/25 campaign, although Arteta believes the England international can still take his game to another level.

“You see when Cristiano [Ronaldo] started his career, when he joined Manchester United, the first few seasons, people probably didn’t expect him to be able to do that,” Arteta said.

“But it was about his mentality, his work ethic, how he developed his skill, his chemistry with his team, and to play in a team that has the capacity to be dominant is very important, so I think he has got that context, and he is aiming for that. I think it’s a positive thing.”

ST: Viktor Gyokeres

After hitting an impasse in their bid to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, Arsenal switched their attention to Gyokeres.

He has been one of the most in-form forwards in the world over the last two seasons, registering 97 goals and 28 assists in 102 appearances for Sporting CP.

The Sweden international is now set to arrive in north London after the two sides reached an agreement of a £54.8million fixed upfront fee plus another £8.6million in potential add-ons.

He will go straight into the Arsenal team as a replacement for Kai Havertz, who has faced criticism for his inconsistent finishing.

Viktor Gyokeres scores his fifth hat-trick of the season… he’s an absolute machine 😱 pic.twitter.com/l2qcOk0RAu — GOAL (@goal) January 6, 2025

LW: Rodrygo

Despite agreeing to pay £52million for Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, Arsenal would like to add another winger to their squad and they retain an interest in Rodrygo.

The Brazil international has been a key player for Real Madrid over the past six seasons, making 270 appearances and helping the club win three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

But his future at Madrid is currently up in the air under new boss Xabi Alonso, who gave him a limited role at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The 24-year-old is reportedly valued at around £75million and a move to the Emirates would allow him to play in his preferred left wing role.

