Stunning Arsenal raid for elite new Barcelona target gets massive boost as La Liga giants warm to sale

Arsenal have been given a significant lift in their shock approach to sign Pedri, as Barcelona are reportedly considering selling the midfielder this summer.

Pedri came through the Las Palmas academy and soon began to shine for their first team, which caught Barcelona’s attention. Barcelona snapped the Tenerife-born ace up in September 2019 by paying Las Palmas €22million.

Pedri continued to gain first-team experience by spending the 2019-20 season back on loan at Las Palmas. The following campaign, he returned to Barca and enjoyed a fantastic breakout year.

The youngster made 52 appearances in all competitions as Barca won the Spanish cup. Pedri’s hugely impressive performances also saw him win the Kopa Trophy, which is awarded to the best U21 player in the world.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal told PL striker ‘would prevail’ for them, as legend adds fire to Man Utd superstar signing links

However, Pedri’s last two seasons have been affected by injury problems. This term, hamstring and muscle issues have seen him miss 15 games across all competitions.

In January, it emerged that the 21-year-old’s ‘physical problems’ have led to ‘uncertainty’ over his Barca future. Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are the clubs ‘seriously considering’ making moves for him.

Spanish outlet AS have now provided an update on Pedri’s situation. They state that Barca are unsure whether to press ahead and get the player back in their first team as soon as possible, or if they should start over and put him up for sale.

Barca are willing to listen to offers for Pedri, which means Arsenal now have a much better chance of landing the classy Spain international.

Arsenal to battle Man City, Bayern for Barcelona ace

Of course, Mikel Arteta’s side will need to overcome City and Bayern if they are to take Pedri to the Emirates.

The report does not mention how much Barca want before selling Pedri. His value peaked at €100m (£85.5m) last year, though it has since fallen to €90m (£77m) as he is not playing as regularly.

Arsenal could push to get a discount on that £77m fee given the fact Pedri has struggled for fitness in recent seasons.

Should the Gunners complete a stunning move for Pedri, then their supporters will be worried about his injury record worsening. However, the Arsenal hierarchy hope that Pedri is simply going through a run of bad luck, rather than his injuries being a long-term problem.

As Arteta already has top-class midfield options, including Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Jorginho, he could rotate Pedri often to prevent further injuries.

Interestingly, Pedri is not the only Barca player Arsenal are taking a look at. They have also been credited with an interest in attackers Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

READ MORE: Arsenal against the wall with ‘unprecedented offer’ for elite star coming that they’ll struggle to refuse