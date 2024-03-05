Stunning claim Arsenal star is ‘already thinking’ of Euro giant transfer in major Arteta snub

Arsenal starlet Charlie Patino is reportedly eyeing a huge summer move away from North London, with one of the biggest clubs in Europe tracking his situation.

Patino is currently on loan at Championship club Swansea City, having shone while on loan at Blackpool last season. The central midfielder enjoyed a great start to the season at Swansea, registering one goal and three assists in his first six Championship appearances.

Patino also managed goals in consecutive league games against Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United in December.

However, the 20-year-old has been struggling for game time in recent weeks. Indeed, the last time he managed more than half an hour in a league match was during the 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on New Year’s Day.

Patino was sensationally linked with a major move to Italian giants Juventus prior to the January transfer window, with agent and scout Michele Fratini now claiming that his head has been turned.

“I have noticed that Charlie Patino has gone a little down morally lately. He has not raised his level,” Fratini said on Italian station TV Play. “I wonder if he was already thinking of going to Juventus in January and if he is ready to go in June.”

Juve have already signed one young central midfielder from England, as 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz joined them on loan from Southampton in January.

Alcaraz is versatile as he can play in several different midfield roles, while Juve have the option to make his transfer permanent for a huge €49.5million (£42m) this summer.

Juventus ‘waiting for’ Arsenal player

But Fratini thinks Patino is ‘the profile Juventus are waiting for’.

Fratini appears determined to get the England U21 international to sign for Juve. In December, he said: “Charlie Patino is an ‘all-field player’. He can play both in front of the defence and as a playmaker or attacking midfielder.

“He has a lot of quality and in England a lot of people like him. He’s very talented. Perhaps he is Arsenal’s greatest footballer at youth level. I’m not exaggerating in saying that we are faced with a player who will be able to make his mark at a high level, if he finds the right place.

“Juventus and Milan? He’s in everyone’s notebook. He’s among the 50 best young players in the world. I don’t know if (Adrien) Rabiot will stay at Juve. Patino is left-footed like him, and (director Cristiano) Giuntoli wants to take the best talents around.

“As for the price, the Gunners are asking for about €30m. Maybe €20m (£17.2m) fixed and €10m (£8.6m) in bonuses.”

If Juve have been given encouragement that they can snare Patino for €30m, then it would make sense that they are pursuing him over the more expensive Alcaraz.

However, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be happy to sell Patino for that sum. After all, he is one of the most exciting players to emerge from their academy in recent years, as Fratini points out.

Mikel Arteta will be excited to work with Patino once the youngster returns to the Arsenal first-team squad in the summer. He would be a great addition to a midfield that is already thriving, so Arteta will try to convince Arsenal to brush off Juve’s advances.

