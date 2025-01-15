Stunning claim Martin Zubimendi is ‘tired’ of Arsenal links as Fabrizio Romano confirms Arteta push

The Spanish press claim Martin Zubimendi is not looking to join Arsenal this year, though Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein have explained the Gunners’ route to his potential signing.

Zubimendi has long been on Arsenal’s radar, with manager Mikel Arteta a big fan of his Spanish compatriot. Arsenal almost missed out on the midfielder last summer as Liverpool held talks with Real Sociedad over his capture.

Liverpool appeared ready to meet Zubimendi’s €60million (£50.6m / $61.8m) release clause, only for the player to decide he wanted to stay in Spain.

Arsenal have previously come up against similar issues when holding talks for Zubimendi.

Arteta will be hoping things go differently this time around, however. On Tuesday it emerged that Arsenal are back in the mix for Zubimendi, with the Daily Mail even claiming that a deal – which would be for the summer – is close.

There are now conflicting reports over the transfer. As per Sport, the Spain international is ‘tired of the constant English rumours’ and is fully focused on Sociedad’s campaign.

One source is claimed to have said: “Zubimendi has not committed to anyone.”

But Romano states that Arsenal are pushing to convince Zubimendi on finally moving to the Premier League regardless. The Gunners are ‘positive’ about getting a deal done, too.

Fellow journalist David Ornstein has added: “Martin Zubimendi’s release clause is €60m, my understanding is that they [Arsenal] might look to pay a bit more so that they can stagger the payments and that would allow them to do other business next summer.”

Arsenal have held negotiations with Sociedad before, having signed Mikel Merino from the Basque outfit in a £32m deal last summer.

Arteta has identified Zubimendi as his top target for the No 6 role. The 25-year-old’s arrival in North London would help Arsenal move on from the likes of Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

Zubimendi being in the Arsenal team would also allow Declan Rice to play in a more advanced role on a consistent basis.

Arsenal transfers: ‘Excellent’ forward signing; Zubimendi follow-up

Meanwhile, Arsenal need to bolster their attacking options this month after confirmation that Gabriel Jesus has suffered an ACL injury.

Arsenal reporter Charles Watts has named Brentford ace Bryan Mbeumo as an ‘excellent fit’ for Arteta.

Arsenal are understood to be keeping tabs on Mbeumo’s situation, though Brentford do not want to sell him mid-season.

Reports have already begun discussing which players Arsenal might swoop for after Zubimendi.

The Spanish media claim Arsenal hold the ‘advantage’ over Barcelona in the chase for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

Arteta is supposedly in ‘contact’ with Williams, who has a €58m (£48.9m / $59.6m) release clause in his existing deal.

