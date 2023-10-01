Arsenal plot stunning Premier League double deal to transform attack, with star who downed Man City a prime objective

Arsenal could raid two Premier League clubs in 2024 to completely transform their forward line, with a report claiming Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Wolves winger Pedro Neto to be in Mikel Arteta’s sights.

Arsenal already have strong options in attacking areas, with Arteta able to select Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson out wide, while also utilising Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah at centre-forward. The Gunners spent £65million to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea in the summer too, though Arteta intends to use him as an attacking midfielder rather than as a striker.

Despite these players being in the Arsenal squad, recent injuries to Martinelli and Trossard have left Arteta scratching his head somewhat. And now, Arteta has provided a rather worrying update on Saka and Jesus as his side prepares for the trip to Lens on Tuesday.

Another factor to consider is that questions have been raised over whether Nketiah is a good enough backup striker for Jesus.

According to the Daily Mirror, Neto is a ‘concrete target’ for Arsenal ahead of the 2024 transfer windows. The wide man has been of interest to Arsenal scouts since 2022 and they are continuing to monitor his situation ahead of a future swoop.

Arsenal’s interest in Neto will have cooled somewhat when he was out with long-term injuries in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. However, the Portuguese is now back to full fitness and is shining.

READ MORE: Unfairly maligned Arsenal signing ‘actually adds’ something as pundit points to low confidence

After registering four assists in his previous three games, Neto opened his account for the season by scoring for Wolves in their 1-1 draw with Luton Town. And he then tore Manchester City apart on Saturday, helping Wolves to record a famous 2-1 win at Molineux.

Neto had Nathan Ake on strings all game and breezed past the defender before seeing his pass get turned in by Ruben Dias for Wolves’ opener.

Pedro Neto a firm target for Arsenal

The Daily Mirror state that Neto’s ‘sparkling form’ has reignited Arsenal’s pursuit of him and they could resultantly submit an offer as early as January. Although, the North London side will have to put up serious money to agree a deal, as Wolves have no intention of selling just yet.

The report adds that Toney is another ‘concrete target’ for Arsenal. The Gunners hierarchy believe he would be an excellent addition to provide competition for Jesus up top.

Toney excelled for Brentford last term, bagging 20 goals and finishing behind only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane in the Prem scoring charts.

During an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, the England ace admitted he would want to play for either Liverpool or Arsenal next.

Of course, Toney is not able to play for any Prem club until January as he is serving a ban after breaching the FA’s betting regulations.

Should Arsenal make a move for the Bees talisman this winter, then they will face plenty of competition for his services. On Saturday, it emerged that Newcastle United are ‘firm admirers’ of him, while there is also interest from Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal will soon ‘advance’ in contract talks with one player.