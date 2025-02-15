Arsenal have taken a big step towards signing Athletic Club ace Nico Williams as he has reportedly told a Spain team-mate he will be heading to the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal will likely be regretting the fact they did not sign any attacking recruits in the January transfer window as Mikel Arteta is having to deal with a number of injuries. Kai Havertz is the latest forward to be ruled out, as he requires surgery on a hamstring issue and will miss the rest of the season.

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are recovering from injury too, while Bukayo Saka returned to light training recently after undergoing hamstring surgery himself.

The injury crisis means Arteta will have to rely on Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri in forward areas over the coming weeks.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal will push to sign a new centre-forward and winger this summer, and it is La Liga star Williams who could bolster the latter position.

According to Barcelona site Carpetas Blaugranas, Hansi Flick’s side looks set to miss out on Williams’ capture to Arsenal.

The dazzling wide man has supposedly ‘told Spain team-mate Lamine Yamal he will be signing for Arsenal’ in the summer.

This is a result of Arsenal ‘accelerating’ their efforts to sign Williams in recent days. Arteta is the main driver behind the prospective deal, viewing Williams as a ‘key’ addition to his team.

The 22-year-old looks ‘favourably’ on a move to the Premier League and hopes to compete for major titles by joining Arsenal.

Arsenal have indicated to Athletic that they are willing to trigger Williams’ €58million (£48.3m / $60.9m) release clause as they look to get a deal over the line.

Arsenal to steal Nico Williams from Barcelona

Barcelona have been eager to sign Williams ever since he played a starring role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph. However, the Blaugrana must sell one or two players to be able to pay his exit clause, and this will likely see them lose out.

As per the report, Barca have ‘run out of room to negotiate’ for Williams and are now considering other targets. Leroy Sane is one option as he has entered the final few months of his Bayern Munich contract.

This update on Williams comes after a report claimed on Thursday that Arsenal are in pole position to sign the highly rated talent.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Chelsea are spying a double deal for Williams and Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

But if the latest reports from Spain are to be believed, then Chelsea are at serious risk of missing out on Williams to Arsenal.

DON’T MISS: Arteta ‘obsessed’ with signing £120m star for Arsenal as ‘important’ bid drawn up

Arsenal news: Striker ‘confidence’; Ian Wright warning

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has revealed that Arsenal are ‘confident’ they will also beat Chelsea to the signing of striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenia international remains keen on joining Arsenal, despite having snubbed their advances last summer.

Sterling is one player who did head to Arsenal last summer, arriving on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Ian Wright has told Sterling it is crunch time as he must ‘buckle down’ and ensure he makes an impact now that Havertz is injured.

QUIZ – most expensive signing 2014-2024