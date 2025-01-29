Arsenal have launched a stunning £60million (€71.6m / $74.7m) bid to sign Ollie Watkins, though Fabrizio Romano has revealed it has been snubbed by Aston Villa.

Arsenal are hunting reinforcements in attack, with Gabriel Jesus out for the long run with an ACL injury and Bukayo Saka not expected back until March after undergoing surgery on a hamstring issue. With Manchester City out of the title running, Arsenal chiefs have sensed this season is a great opportunity to finally win the Premier League once again, and they want to give Mikel Arteta all the tools he needs to catch Liverpool.

Watkins has long been linked with a move to the Emirates as he supported Arsenal growing up. And the Gunners have now acted on their interest in the Villa striker.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Romano stated that Arsenal have sent Villa an offer worth around £60m for Watkins ‘today’ (Wednesday). However, Villa have been stern in their response.

‘Aston Villa have rejected today an official bid from Arsenal for Ollie Watkins,’ the journalist revealed. ‘Proposal around £60m turned down as Villa are not happy with timing of the bid, ahead of crucial UCL game for the club. Villa are also in active talks with Al Nassr for Jhon Duran.’

Villa will likely be concerned about the proposal unsettling Watkins, as they host Celtic in the Champions League this evening.

Unai Emery’s side sit ninth in the Champions League standings, one place off qualifying automatically for the round of 16.

Jhon Duran already in exit negotiations

As Romano points out, Villa are also eager to keep hold of Watkins as Duran is in negotiations to leave for Al Nassr.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have been credited with interest in Duran, though he appears more likely to leave for Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr are hoping to future-proof their attack – ready for life after Cristiano Ronaldo – by signing one of Duran or Victor Boniface.

With regards to Watkins, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal return with an improved bid, or if the England star pushes for a late winter transfer.

Watkins would likely be a great signing for Arsenal as he has scored 80 goals in 200 games for Villa to date and has helped to fire them to Champions League qualification, while establishing himself as one of the deadliest strikers in the Prem.

Other striker options for Arsenal include Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) and Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion).

