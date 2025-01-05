Arsenal are reportedly keeping close tabs on Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic as Mikel Arteta weighs up whether to splash the cash on a top-level striker this month.

The Gunners trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by six points and they are looking at bolstering several key areas in the coming weeks.

Following the injury to Bukayo Saka, Arsenal are considering moves for new wingers and as we exclusively revealed, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha are among their top targets.

TEAMtalk understands, however, that Arsenal could instead look to bring in a new striker, which would allow Gabriel Jesus to play on the right-wing when required.

According to journalist Mirko di Natale, Arsenal have ‘made enquiries’ about Vlahovic recently. He is on the Gunners’ striker shortlist and has plenty of admirers at the Emirates.

Vlahovic’s contract with Juventus is set to expire in 2026 and Juventus have been trying to tie him down to an extension for weeks. However, he is yet to put pen to paper and that has led to speculation that Vlahovic could leave this winter.

The 24-year-old has notched 12 goals and two assists in 23 appearances across all competitions so far this season and a number of sides are attentive to his situation.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Vlahovic – sources

We exclusively revealed Arsenal’s interest in Vlahovic back in September. The Gunners have kept a close eye on his performances this season and have generally been impressed with what they’ve seen.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are also keen on Vlahovic but their interest is not as concrete as Arsenal’s, with Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap also on the Blues’ radar.

Sources state that a bid of €50million (£41.5m / $51.5m) could be enough to lure Vlahovic away from Juventus this month and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are willing to spend that much.

As we have consistently reported, Newcastle star Alexander Isak is Arsenal’s dream target but he will be impossible to sign this month. In any case, he’ll be incredibly expensive, with Newcastle demanding a bid of £115million to even consider selling him.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko remains on Arsenal’s radar, too, but he and Isak will be easier to sign next summer than right now.

That’s why Arsenal are looking for cheaper options for the winter window and are one of the clubs showing interest in Brighton star Evan Ferguson.

Brighton could be willing to loan Ferguson out until the end of this season but want to see how Danny Welbeck recovers from his injury first.

Arsenal are carefully considering their options in regards to signing a new striker and developments are expected in the very near future.

