Superb Arsenal striker target admits Premier League aim and questions huge €100m price tag

Sporting CP ace Viktor Gyokeres has spoken honestly about the summer transfer window after being named as a target for several major clubs including Arsenal and Liverpool.

Gyokeres joined Sporting from Coventry City last summer and has proven to be a brilliant capture by the Portuguese giants. The centre-forward registered 43 goals and 15 assists in 50 games during his debut campaign at Sporting.

Gyokeres’ sensational form saw him appear on Liverpool’s radar, but it was Arsenal who were most heavily linked with him.

Arsenal were on the lookout for a deadly No 9 who could replace Gabriel Jesus and allow Kai Havertz to play in an attacking midfield role more often.

There were rumours that Arsenal director Edu had begun talks with his Sporting counterparts to try and wrap up a deal for Gyokeres, but the 26-year-old ultimately stayed put.

It is possible that Arsenal were put off by the Primeira Liga club’s demands. Gyokeres has a huge €100million (£84.3m / US$110.7m) release clause in his contract. Some reports have claimed that Sporting are open to selling their talisman if a bid worth between £60-70m comes in, but it remains to be seen whether that is true.

Gyokeres will be aiming to add to his six Sweden goals when he lines up for his nation against Azerbaijan and Estonia during the international break.

Ahead of the Nations League game against Azerbaijan on Thursday, the striker was asked to provide a summary of his summer by Sport Bladet.

Arsenal latest: Viktor Gyokeres opens up on transfer links

Gyokeres revealed he wants to ‘play at the highest level’, with the most likely option being the Premier League, but he is not actively pushing for a move away from Sporting.

“They [Sporting] wanted most of the starting players to stay and held us tight. That’s how it turned out, but I enjoy Sporting very much, so for me it was no problem to stay,” he said.

“Of course. You want to play at the highest level. It [his €100m exit clause] was probably a bit too much because nothing came of it. Of course it’s a lot of money. But we’ll see what happens next window…

“Nothing happened and it feels like I had a pretty good season. So yes, that’s probably why there was simply no move. But that’s what Sporting thinks I’m worth, and then you have to respect that.

“I enjoy myself very much in Sporting and can’t complain about anything, so it’s absolutely no problem for me to stay. Of course, you aim to test other leagues and a higher level, but I have no stress.”

Gyokeres continues to show that he has the ability to shine for a truly elite club, having already notched seven goals and three assists in just five games for Sporting this term.

Havertz continues to impress in the Arsenal forward line, but it will be very interesting to see if Arsenal return for a top-quality striker such as Gyokeres next year.

