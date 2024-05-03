Surprise Arsenal transfer greenlit as full-back with seven G/A this season says he’ll sign for the Gunners

A Silkeborg star has signalled he'll sign for Arsenal if given the chance

An offensive-minded right-back has signalled he’ll sign with Arsenal if the Gunners give him that opportunity this summer.

Arsenal have proven they weren’t one-season wonders under Mikel Arteta this term and look primed to compete for the game’s top honours throughout the rest of the decade.

The fate of the Premier League title this year is in Manchester City’s hands. However, one slip and the Gunners with their superior goal difference will be there to pounce.

Arsenal spent in excess of £200m last summer and per the Guardian, another outlay on that scale will be sanctioned this time around.

An Addition could come at centre-half, especially if Jakub Kiwior is sold. Elsewhere, a new central midfielder is wanted, as is a potent forward.

One area of the pitch Arsenal aren’t expected to do business in despite the impending free agent exit of Cedric Soares is right-back.

Nevertheless, in the event Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu do seek cover in the position, the signing of Oliver Sonne is there for the making.

Sonne plays for Danish club Silkeborg and is known for being an offensive-minded right-back. He’s returned four goals and three assists across all competitions from the position this season.

In quotes carried by Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Sonne, 23, revealed he’s seeking a fresh challenge and a change of clubs this summer.

Furthermore, Danish-Peruvian right-back also namechecked Arsenal when stating where he wants to go.

Sonne dreams of signing for Arsenal

“I have been here for three years, and there are times when you want to try new things,” he said.

On where he’d love to play next, Sonne continued: “I would like to play in the Italian league or at Arsenal.

“It would be a dream of mine, but I don’t know if it’s possible at the moment. I hope it can become a reality one day.”

In reality, Arsenal aren’t likely to make a move for Sonne – or any right-back, for that matter.

Ben White is now among the league’s best in the position. Takehiro Tomiyasu provided back-up in both full-back roles, while Jurrien Timber can play on either side of the defence too.

Nonetheless, if Arsenal do hold any interest in Sonne it certainly sounds like they’d meet no resistance from the player when it came time to negotiating personal terms.

