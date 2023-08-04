Surprise Arsenal U-turn sees Juventus make contact over snatching key Arteta man as replacement lined up

Juventus have reportedly made fresh contact with Arsenal after seemingly being given the nod to make a move for a key midfielder before the summer window shuts.

There were countless reports at the start of the window that the Gunners were looking to offload Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, who’s had his fair share of injury issues since moving to north London.

But, having sold Granit Xhaka and brought in Decan Rice, Mikel Arteta has since made it very clear that Partey still has a huge role to play at The Emirates.

Indeed, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the 30-year-old would not be sold during the remaining weeks of the window, despite interest from Saudi clubs and Juve.

However, fresh reports from Italy claim that the Serie A giants are back in for the former Atletico Madrid man.

It’s claimed that Juventus will make a firm move for Partey if they can offload another player first, although it looks increasingly likely that former Leeds loanee Weston McKennie will be staying put.

The Italian side could generate funds, however, in a proposed swap deal with Chelsea for striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Juve want Romelu Lukaku on board this summer and are demanding a €40m fee from the Blues if the much younger Vlahovic moves to Stamford Bridge as part of the transfer.

However, fans of the Turin side have already made it very clear that they do want the Belgian on board, even staging protests last month to make sure it does not happen.

Arteta already has Partey replacement lined up

As for Partey, if Arsenal do decide to cash in on a player with a disappointing injury record, then it will only ramp up Arteta’s efforts to get another midfield target on board.

There have been strong recent suggestions that the Gunners will try and hijack Chelsea’s move for Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

Partey’s 22-year-old international colleague has already made it clear that if he does move then he wants to join a club in the Champions League, with Chelsea not even in European competition ahead of the start of the new campaign.

And it appears that Arteta has options lined up, if the club do decide that the time is right to allow Partey to move on.

The Ghana star has scored five goals in 99 games for Arsenal since joining the club from Atletico for £45million in October 2020.

The Gunners face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday before their Premier League campaign gets underway against Nottingham Forest on August 12.

