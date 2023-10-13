Suspicion emerges Arsenal aren’t ‘ready’ to fit in big striker signing amid Erling Haaland observation

Arsenal have been warned they might not be ‘ready’ as a team to welcome in a new goal-getter like Ivan Toney, by their ex-defender Martin Keown.

Toney is a top target for Arsenal at present as debates rage on about whether they need an upgrade at centre-forward. Some believe it might be the missing piece for them to topple Manchester City after coming so close last year, especially when the champions have Erling Haaland among their ranks.

Arsenal would have to spend big in order to prise Toney away from Brentford, but it is a move that might appeal to the currently sidelined striker.

According to Keown, though, Mikel Arteta will have to assess how his lineup would be affected by taking out someone who tracks back, like Jesus, in favour of someone who might be more of a poacher.

Keown told talkSPORT: “If we compare Ivan to Haaland and what Haaland does in that team… Man City, because they’re so strong everywhere else, have been able to take that player out of the top of the team.

“They’ve played with a false nine for many years, two or three seasons where they could integrate that player who drops from a high position into midfield to give them the control they needed.

“Once they secured that midfield with Gundogan, De Bruyne and Rodri, they said, ‘okay, let’s bring that striker in’.

“It’s whether Arsenal are ready for that.”

Toney different to Jesus

Keown continued: “Gabriel Jesus, when he’s playing striker, we see him at left-back and all over the pitch because it’s more of a collective effort.

“Maybe he has to do that because in the past the team hasn’t been strong enough defensively, so it’s where the team is.

“But I get it because Toney is a prolific goalscorer, although a lot of them would’ve been penalties.

“Now they’re looking, Brentford can they deal without him? They realise a huge offer is coming in for him and Arsenal would probably be at the top of the list.

“But it’s about the structure of the team and whether they’re ready for that. He’s going to be an out-and-out striker, he won’t be popping back to be helping out in the way that Jesus does, but I think they could do with a third striker.”

Other than Jesus, the secondary option available to Arteta at the moment is Eddie Nketiah. The two centre-forwards have scored just three Premier League goals between them so far this season.

