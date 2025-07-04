Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta, who have decided to let Takehiro Tomiyasu leave

Arsenal have made a massive decision on the future of Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to multiple reports, as manager Mikel Arteta’s past comments on the defender paint an interesting picture.

Tomiyasu joined Arsenal from Bologna in the summer of 2021 for £19.8million. The defender was 22 at the time and arrived at the Emirates Stadium with a strong reputation.

Blessed with the ability to play as a centre-back and as a right-back, the Japan international was expected to make Arsenal stronger defensively and play a big role in the Gunners’ quest to become the champions of England.

Unfortunately for Tomiyasu, injury problems have plagued him for a while at Arsenal, with the 26-year-old able to make only 84 appearances for the Gunners, scoring two goals and giving six assists in the process.

The defender played just six minutes last season, with the Arsenal player recovering from knee injury.

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal and Tomiyasu have decided to part ways this summer.

Tomiyasu’s current contract with Arsenal is due to run out at the end of next season, but the two parties ‘have reached a contractual settlement to end’ it.

The report adds: ‘Tomiyasu faces up to another five months out as he continues his rehabilitation from the operation he underwent in February.’

Tomiyasu went another knee surgery in 2023.

Arsenal journalist Charles Watts has backed BBC’s report on his website about Tomiyasu’s contract termination, claiming that ‘a mutual agreement has been reached, with an announcement over the Japan international expected soon’.

What Mikel Arteta said about Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal manager Arteta was hugely excited when Tomiyasu joined from Bologna in the summer of 2021.

The Japan international had the world at his feet, and his ability to play at full-back and as a central defender was supposed to be a boon for the north London club.

Arteta told Arsenal’s official website at the time of Tomiyasu’s signing: “Takehiro is a strong defender with good experience in Serie A and at international level.

“He’s a versatile defender with great defensive qualities, high technical ability and composure on the ball.

“He will be an important member of our squad. We look forward to Takehiro joining up with us when he returns from international duty.”

Despite Tomiyasu’s injury problems later, Arteta has always maintained his faith in the defender’s footballing prowess.

When asked in February what Arsenal could do to support Tomiyasu following his knee surgery, Arteta said: “That’s what we have to try, and we try to do and we are constantly trying to do but being a foreign person you don’t have your family here, no relatives, you are on your own and you are on the sidelines for many many months [it’s tough].

“Especially for him, his life is football, you know. When you understand what he does during the day, just as preparation for the next day and being in the best possible condition, and when injuries are denying you that ability to play and fulfil the purpose that you have in your career it’s very, very tough.

“He knows hopefully that we are all here, we have all been trying to help him, but it’s tough and he needs to go through that and a lot of moments, because I’ve been there, where it’s a very lonely process.”

