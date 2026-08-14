Berta masterplan ignites as Arsenal ‘hold talks’ over elite striker who wants move

Arsenal have reportedly held talks over a stunning striker swoop during the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window, in a move that will likely devastate Premier League title rivals.

It’s no secret that Mikel Arteta is still in the market for another No.9, with Brazilian frontman Gabriel Jesus being continually pushed out the Emirates exit door.

Viktor Gyokeres did show flashes during Arsenal‘s title-winning campaign that he could become a regular 20-goal-a-season striker in north London, having notched 21 times in 55 games in all competitions.

However, with the Gunners continuing to flirt with luring Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid, a fresh report now claims that they have been in discussions over signing prolific frontman Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray instead.

The Nigeria international, who we revealed earlier this month has also been offered to north London rivals Tottenham, came close to a Premier League switch two years ago as Chelsea held advanced talks to sign the striker from Napoli.

However, the 27-year-old instead joined Galatasaray on an initial loan deal before the Turkish giants made the deal permanent for €75 million (£64.8m) last summer.

Osimhen has played a major role in helping Galatasaray win back-to-back league titles, netting 59 times in 74 games during that time.

And now, according to The Telegraph, he is now firmly on Arsenal’s radar and have been mentioned during talks with Galatasaray over potential deals for Gunners pair Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

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Osimhen over Alvarez makes sense for Arsenal

With Atletico continuing to stand firm over any Alvarez exit, having already dismissed out of hand an approach from rivals Real Madrid and also turned down a €100m (£86.7m) bid from Barcelona, it’s looking increasingly tough to get the Argentine on board.

However, working with Galatasaray over signing Osimhen could be much easier, given the Turkish side’s interest in Martinelli in particular.

Indeed, Galatasaray have already submitted a €45m (£38.4m) bid for Martinelli, although any move for the Brazilian could be tempered by the fact that he’s reportedly not too keen on a move to the Turkish league.

Meanwhile, it’s also reported that Arsenal have offered Nwaneri to Galatasaray for €40m (£34.1m) and that a deal between the two clubs is progressing for the 19-year-old, who impressed out on loan at Marseille las season.

As for Osimhen, the Nigerian was actually offered to Arsenal two years ago, only for Emirates chiefs to turn down the chance to sign him as they feared Napoli would demand too much for the player.

It’s also claimed that Osimhen, who has netted 173 goals in 297 club career games, is open to the possibility of moving to north London as a stunning deal for Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta seemingly explodes into life.