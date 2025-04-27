Arsenal have reportedly ‘opened talks’ over a move for highly-rated Valencia wonderkid Yarek Gasiorowski, a player they have been tracking for a number of years.

While strengthening the attack is expected to be Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andre Berta’s main focus when it comes to the summer transfer window, the Gunners also have an eye on the future and have been tipped to sign a new central defender if the right opportunity presents itself.

Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Nottingham Forest star Murillo and Bournemouth’s much sought-after defender Dean Huijsen, but a fresh report claims they are closing in on a deal to sign talented Spaniard Gasiorowskian.

Football Transfers states that the north London outfit have stepped up their pursuit of the 20-year-old with a view to finalising a summer transfer.

The report adds that Valencia may be willing to cash-in on Gasiorowski, should they receive an acceptable offer, given that his contract is set to expire in 2027. However, there is no mention of an asking price for a player is currently valued at just €12million (£10.2m) on Tranfermarkt.

Arsenal actually have a long-standing interest in Gasiorowski, with journalist Eduardo Hagn previously revealing they have followed him “for years”. However, Brexit restrictions have previously prevented them from making a move.

The young defender has fallen down the pecking order since the beginning of the campaign, remaining on the bench for the last 10 La Liga matches. Despite that, he is still regarded as an exceptional young talent.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Arsenal wages: Top 10 highest earners with Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri set to move up

Talent scout raves over Arsenal target

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig, meanwhile, has been particularly complimentary about the centre-back.

Kulig described the young defender as a “complete” player who plays with “physical strength, power and stamina” and is “very comfortable in contact situations”.

Gasiorowski is also noted for his speed and recovery pace and the ability to play in a high line, while his ability on possession is also a major strength.

Indeed, Kulig adds that the Valencia star, who can also fill in at left-back if required, remains an “amazing” talent who could turn into an eventual starter at The Emirates further down the line.

Gasiorowski has made 18 appearances for Valencia this season and 34 for the club in total as he looks to cement his place as a regular starter early in his career.

Latest Arsenal news

🔴 £70m Arsenal target becomes ‘the one’ for Chelsea as Maresca changes his mind

🔴 Arsenal poised to fulfil Chelsea star’s demands with new blockbuster approach ‘expected’

🔴 Arsenal in ‘advanced talks’ for statement first summer signing as two transfer rivals thwarted

POLL – Who has been Arsenal’s best signing from LaLiga in the past 10 years?