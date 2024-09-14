Mikel Arteta has plans to catapult Arsenal into the next level with his eyes on three world-class signings next summer – but their next new addition could come from Barcelona amid reports a move to bring Andreas Christensen to the club is in the works for January.

The Gunners have finished the last two seasons as Premier League runners-up, taking Manchester City to a final day showdown last season. But if Arsenal are to go one step further – and also challenge for Champions League glory – Arteta knows his squad will need more cover and quality adding to it.

As a result, The Times reveals the Gunners have already drawn up a list of big-name targets for summer 2025, with Nico Williams, Benjamin Sesko and Jamal Musiala the trio already under discussion at their London Colney training complex.

This summer, Arsenal spent over £80m on five new players with David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Neto, Mikel Merino and Raheem Sterling all signing on the dotted line.

However, Spanish outlet ElNacional claims the Gunners still have money left in their kitty this summer and are making strong plans to secure the capture of Christensen in the January window.

The Denmark international departed Chelsea as a free agent in summer 2022 to join the Blaugrana and has since made 75 appearances for the LaLiga giants.

But with the centre-half not really considered a regular, it’s claimed Arsenal are ‘very interested in acquiring Christensen’ and ‘Arteta is tempting him to betray Hansi Flick and pack his bags in January’.

It is also claimed that Barcelona would be open to letting him go as the ‘idea of him leaving has not been ruled out’.

IN DEPTH ➡️ Ranking every player Arsenal have signed from La Liga from worst to best after Merino deal

Arsenal target quality quartet, with Christensen up first

The report adds Barcelona are open to listening to offers over Christensen in the winter window and that Arsenal, along with Inter Milan, Newcastle United and Liverpool, are willing to present a ‘formal proposal’.

Having signed him for free, the Blaugrana are warming to the idea of selling the player ‘for a significant gain’.

The report adds:'”If they want to recruit Christensen at the Emirates Stadium, they already know that an investment of at least €30m will be necessary. Arteta is convinced that this investment is worth making and that it is a risk-free bet.’

In addition to that signing, Arsenal are also planning big things for summer 2025 with Musiala, Williams and Sesko all on their wishlist.

The Gunners tried to sign Sesko earlier this summer before the Slovenian opted to stay with the Bundesliga outfit and commit to a new deal.

But as The Times explains, a 2025 move cannot be ruled out.

‘It was why he pursued Benjamin Sesko, the forward who decided to stay at RB Leipzig, and Nico Williams, the Athletic Bilbao winger who stood out for Spain at Euro 2024. He also looked at Jamal Musiala, the Bayern winger. All are aged 22 or younger. Both Williams and Musiala have the potential to become superstars and would be an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli, whose form has dipped.

‘Arteta settled for signing the winger Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea and will try to bring in a unique attacking player in the next two windows. He also wants a young defensive midfielder and to upgrade other areas of the team.’

Sterling signing backed as Arteta ‘considers huge Real Madrid swap’

With the Gunners opting for Sterling, his arrival has been branded a smart move by Theo Walcott, who feels the winger can help take some of the pressure off Bukayo Saka’s shoulders.

Furthermore, with Sterling able to play off the left wing, it will give Arteta another option to cover for Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Walcott, due to make his Match of the Day debut on Saturday evening, explained: “I think it’s a match made in heaven.

“The beautiful thing about Raheem is that he can play in any of those three positions up front or even in that 10 position behind the striker.”

Elsewhere at Arsenal, the Gunners are once again being linked with a move for Aurelien Tchouameni in 2025, though they would have to sacrifice one of the club’s crown jewels to get the deal over the line amid reports of a high-profile swap.

Barcelona are well blessed for central defenders

Barcelona are certainly spoiled for choice when it comes to central defensive options with new boss Hansi Flick having six quality options to choose from.

The pick of those appears is very much the highly-rated Ronald Araujo and while injury has prevented him making an appearance so far, he is very much their No 1 pick.

But with the upcoming Pau Cubrasi, together with the experienced Inigo Martinez and Jules Kounde to choose from – albeit with the latter more commonly deployed as a right-back, Flick is well blessed for options.

Eric Garcia is also back at the club after a year’s spell with Girona and he appears very much in Flick’s plans for the season.

And with their financial woes well documented, it would come as no surprise were they to cash in on Christensen in the winter window, with the 74-times capped Denmark international limited to just one substitute appearance in LaLiga so far this season, totally just 26 minutes.