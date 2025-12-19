The eight Premier League players in the 300k club before Bukayo Saka joins them with new Arsenal deal

Saka is set to become one of the highest-paid players in England

Bukayo Saka is set to commit his future to Arsenal with a new long-term contract and will become one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

Saka is widely regarded as one of the best wingers in the world and is currently spearheading their Premier League title charge.

The England international has been earning a base salary of £195,00-per-week and sources have told us that his new deal will see his wages reach £300,000-per-week.

Ahead of Saka’s pay rise at Arsenal, we’ve taken a look at the other Premier League players who are earning £300,000-per-week or more.

Jack Grealish

Club: Manchester City (on loan at Everton)

Salary: £300,000-per-week

One of three Manchester City players on this list, Grealish joined the club from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021 after they triggered his £100million release clause.

Alongside the nine-figure transfer fee, City also shelled out a significant pay packet as they gave him a six-year contract worth £300,000-per-week.

While the England international won several major honours at the Etihad, he struggled to fully justify the massive financial outlay made to secure his services.

He is spending the 2025/26 season on loan at Everton and they are paying him £225,000-per-week, while City are still covering the remaining £75,000-per-week.

Bernardo Silva

Club: Manchester City

Salary: £300,000-per-week

Silva has played an integral role in Manchester City’s success under Pep Guardiola, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups and the Champions League.

The Portugal international has been perennially linked with a move away from the Etihad and was offered a £500,000-a-week contract by Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in 2023.

He ultimately rejected that offer and put pen to paper on a new contract at City, which took his wages from £150,000-per-week to £300,000-per-week.

“I would lie if I said I didn’t think [about the big-money offer from Saudi Arabia],” the midfielder admitted.

“What interested me was the heat of playing a UEFA Champions League semi-final, listening to the [Etihad] stadium going wild after scoring against [Real] Madrid in the semi-finals or when we won the final against Inter. I didn’t want to give up on that.”

That contract is due to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season and Juventus, Benfica and Barcelona have all been credited with an interest in the 31-year-old.

Bruno Fernandes

Club: Manchester United

Salary: £300,000-per-week

Fernandes has been the standout performer at Manchester United in recent years and was rewarded with a new £300,000-per-week contract after their FA Cup final win in 2023/24.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal approached the Portugal international earlier this year and were offering wages of up to £700,000-per-week, but he decided to stay at Old Trafford after holding talks with Ruben Amorim.

“I don’t see it as a matter of money,” he said. “Financially, I can’t complain, although the difference with Saudi Arabia is massive.

“If I ever go to play in Saudi Arabia, I will, it won’t be for the money, I’ll go because the lifestyle will change, my children’s lives will be sunny, after six years of cold and rain in Manchester, because I’ll be playing in a league that’s growing.”

The 31-year-old still faces an uncertain future at United and his contract includes a £57million release clause, which can be triggered by clubs outside of England.

Raheem Sterling

Club: Chelsea

Salary: £325,000-per-week

Sterling swapped Manchester City for Chelsea in 2022 and signed a five-year contract worth £325,000-per-week, making him the highest-paid English player in the Premier League.

But the winger has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge, registering just 19 goals and 15 assists in 81 appearances in all competitions.

After an underwhelming loan spell at Arsenal in 2024/25, he was unable to secure a permanent move in the summer and is now training away from the Chelsea first team.

His wages will remain an obstacle to any move in the next transfer window, and sources have told us that the 31-year-old also wants to stay in London for family reasons.

Casemiro

Club: Manchester United

Salary: £350,000-per-week

Following a trophy-laden career at Real Madrid, Casemiro joined Manchester United in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth up to £70million.

The Brazil international got a big pay rise with the move, going from £185,000-per-week at the Santiago Bernabeu to £350,000-per-week at Old Trafford.

“The Premier League is a competition I love, that I wanted to play in,” he said. “The few people who think that [the move is about money] don’t know me. If it was for money, I’d have gone four or five years ago. …The last thing I’ve thought about is that.”

He enjoyed a brilliant debut season at United before suffering a dip in form in the 2024/25 campaign, but has since become a key player under Amorim.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season, but we understand United are talking to him about extending his deal with a significant reduction in his terms.

Virgil van Dijk

Club: Liverpool

Salary: £350,000-per-week

The only defender on this list, Van Dijk joined Liverpool in January 2018 and has since won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

He’s subsequently seen his wages increase throughout his time at Anfield, initially earning £180,000-per-week before signing a £220,000-per-week deal in August 2021.

The 34-year-old centre-back could have left the club on a free transfer at the end of the 2024/25 season but agreed to a two-year extension, and he is now earning £350,000-per-week.

Mohamed Salah

Club: Liverpool

Salary: £400,000-per-week

Alongside Van Dijk, Salah has legendary status at Liverpool and also got a pay rise after signing a two-year contract extension earlier this year.

The Egypt international got an additional £50,000-per-week to take him up to £400,000-per-week, which ensures he is still the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

But a move away could now be on cards after he publicly announced his unhappiness at being dropped from the starting lineup, and his camp have since held talks with sporting director Richard Hughes.

Saudi Pro League sides have been keeping tabs on the situation and are reportedly prepared to offer the winger a package worth in excess of £1million-per-week.

Erling Haaland

Club: Manchester City

Salary: £525,000-per-week

Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, Haaland has established himself as one of the best players in the world.

His incredible goal-scoring form has led to persistent links with Barcelona and Real Madrid, but the striker silenced the speculation by signing a nine-and-a-half-year contract at the Etihad in January.

The new deal also took his base salary from £375,000-per-week to a staggering £525,000-per-week, which works out at around £27.3million-per-year.

The Norway international is now the highest-paid player in Premier League history and the sixth-highest-paid player in the world after Cristiano Ronaldo, Riyad Mahrez, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly.

