The new Arsenal home kit has a hidden detail that invokes one of the club’s greatest English football titles.

Despite major investment in the squad and an FA Cup win, manager Mikel Arteta has not been able to win a Premier League title at the club and next year the players will be wearing a reminder of the club’s past successes.

The new 2025/26 home shirt looks a lot like the classic 1990/91 season’s shirt when Arsenal romped to a second First Division title in three years, losing just a single game on the way.

Arsenal’s new shirt features a pattern forming the letter A in the club’s gothic lettering worn during that historic season. It is emblazoned throughout the shirt for the new season after Adidas revealed the design today (Thursday 15 May).

Taken from the ‘Victoria Concordia Crescit’ crest, The gothic A is a historic badge at the club and was first seen on matchday programmes in the 1949/50 season.

The new shirt is on sale today and costs £120 for the ‘authentic’ version as worn by the players. A fan version is priced at £85 and children’s shirts cost from £60 on the Arsenal website. An infant kit costs £50 and includes shorts and socks in the bundle.

Adidas has used its new template for the new Arsenal shirt featuring the new, larger Adidas three stripe badge without the word ‘Adidas’ on it. It also features ‘Emirates Fly Better’ as the main shirt sponsor and Visit Rwanda as the sleeve sponsor.

Arsenal are using the traditional shield badge for the new shirt instead of the more stripped-back Cannon design used on kits for this season.

The shirt will first be worn on the final day of the Premier League season against Newcastle on 18 May at Emirates Stadium.