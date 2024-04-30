The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba have all become key players for Arsenal.

Since taking over as Arsenal manager in December 2019, Mikel Arteta has built a very strong squad at the Emirates.

Arsenal are currently embroiled in a thrilling title race with Manchester City as they look to win their first Premier League trophy since the 2003/04 season.

The squad – which includes a mixture of academy graduates and big-money signings – have all signed professional contracts with the north London side.

Using data from transfermarkt and capology, we’ve taken a look at the key contract details for every first-team player at Arsenal.

When does every Arsenal player’s contract expire?

Note: An asterisk indicates that Arsenal have the option to extend the contract by another 12 months.

Goalkeepers

David Raya – June 30, 2024

Aaron Ramsdale – June 30, 2026*

Karl Hein – June 30, 2024

Arthur Okonkwo – June 30, 2024

Defenders

Ben White – June 30, 2028*

William Saliba – June 30, 2027

Gabriel Magalhaes – June 30, 2027

Jurrien Timber – June 30, 2028

Takehiro Tomiyasu – June 30, 2026*

Oleksandr Zinchenko – June 30, 2026

Jakub Kiwior – June 30, 2028

Cedric Soares – June 30, 2024

Nuno Tavares – June 30, 2025

Kieran Tierney – June 30, 2026

Midfielders

Declan Rice – June 30, 2028*

Jorginho – June 30, 2024*

Thomas Partey – June 30, 2025

Mohamed Elneny – June 30, 2024

Martin Odegaard – June 30, 2028

Emile Smith Rowe – June 30, 2026

Fabio Vieira – June 30, 2027

Kai Havertz – June 30, 2027

Albert Sambi Lokonga – June 30, 2026

Forwards

Bukayo Saka – June 30, 2027

Gabriel Martinelli – June 30, 2027*

Leandro Trossard – June 30, 2026

Reiss Nelson – June 30, 2027*

Gabriel Jesus – June 30, 2027

Eddie Nketiah – June 30, 2027

Marquinhos – June 30, 2027

Raya is currently on a season-long loan deal at Arsenal, although the Gunners can sign the goalkeeper on a permanent deal in the summer if they give Brentford £27million.

Hein, Okonkwo, Soares and Elneny all look set to leave Arsenal when their contracts expire at the end of the 2023/24 season.

While Jorginho is also out of contract at the end of June, Arsenal have an option to extend the deal by another 12 months and they are reportedly planning to offer him a new contract.

But the 32-year-old has also been linked with a move to Italy, and he is attracting interest from Juventus, Fiorentina, Lazio and Napoli.

Mikel Arteta may decide to cash in on Tavares and Partey in the summer as they will have just 12 months left on their Arsenal contracts.

Tavares is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, while Partey has been linked with Juventus as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal have secured new contracts for a number of important players in the last 18 months, tying down the likes of Saka, Martinelli, Saliba, White, Tomiyasu and Odegaard to new deals.

Despite the fact that Gabriel still has over three years left on his contract, The Daily Mail claim that Arsenal have opened preliminary talks with the centre-back over a new deal.

How much do Arsenal’s players earn?

Goalkeepers

David Raya – £85,000-per-week

Aaron Ramsdale – £120,000-per-week

Karl Hein – £10,000-per-week

Arthur Okonkwo – N/A

Defenders

Ben White – £150,000-per-week

William Saliba – £190,000-per-week

Gabriel Magalhaes – £100,000-per-week

Jurrien Timber – £90,000-per-week

Takehiro Tomiyasu – £100,000-per-week

Oleksandr Zinchenko – £150,000-per-week

Jakub Kiwior – £58,000-per-week

Cedric Soares – £75,000-per-week

Nuno Tavares – £27,000-per-week

Kieran Tierney – £110,000-per-week

Midfielders

Declan Rice – £240,000-per-week

Jorginho – £110,000-per-week

Thomas Partey – £200,000-per-week

Mohamed Elneny – £55,000-per-week

Martin Odegaard – £240,000-per-week

Emile Smith Rowe – £40,000-per-week

Fabio Vieira – £45,000-per-week

Kai Havertz – £280,000-per-week

Albert Sambi Lokonga – £50,000-per-week

Forwards

Bukayo Saka – £195,000-per-week

Gabriel Martinelli – £180,000-per-week

Leandro Trossard – £90,000-per-week

Reiss Nelson – £100,000-per-week

Gabriel Jesus – £265,000-per-week

Eddie Nketiah – £100,000-per-week

Marquinhos – £30,000-per-week

The total wage bill at Arsenal is estimated to be in the region of £3.3million-per-week, which equates to £171.5million-per-year.

It is currently the seventh-highest wage bill in Europe’s top five leagues, behind Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona.

Havertz joined Arsenal from Chelsea last summer and signed a £280,000-per-week contract, making him the highest-paid player at the Emirates.

He is closely followed by Jesus, who was handed a £265,000-per-week contract after his big-money transfer from Manchester City in 2022.

Rice and Odegaard are joint-third with their £240,000-per-week contracts and Partey – who is on £200,000-per-week – takes fifth place.

Hein – who is the third-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal – earns just £10,000-per-week and is their lowest-paid first-team player.

Who are the agents of Arsenal’s players?

Goalkeepers

David Raya – Jaume Munell (Futbol21 Agency)

Aaron Ramsdale – World in Motion

Karl Hein – Wasserman

Arthur Okonkwo – ARETE

Defenders

Ben White – Alexander Levack

William Saliba – Djibril Niang (ND Sports Management)

Gabriel Magalhaes – Bertolucci Sports

Jurrien Timber – Christopher Coffie (Forza Sports Group)

Takehiro Tomiyasu – UDN Sports

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Anatoliy Patuk

Jakub Kiwior – Pawel Zimonczyk (FairSport Agency)

Cedric Soares – Kia Joorabchian (Sports Invest UK Ltd)

Nuno Tavares – Prodigy Players

Kieran Tierney – CAA Stellar

Midfielders

Declan Rice – Sean Rice

Jorginho – Brezilya Agency

Thomas Partey – Daniel Jimenez (JJ Sport Managers SL)

Mohamed Elneny – CAA Base Ltd

Martin Odegaard – Bjorn Tore Kvarme (Nordic Sky)

Emile Smith Rowe – Jordan Wise

Fabio Vieira – Gestifute agency

Kai Havertz – ROOF

Albert Sambi Lokonga – Stijn Francis (Stirr Associates)

Forwards

Bukayo Saka – Elite Project Group Limited

Gabriel Martinelli – Roc Nation Sports

Leandro Trossard – Josy Comhair (JC Player Management Sports)

Reiss Nelson – Relatives

Gabriel Jesus – Marcelo Pettinati (Energy Sports)

Eddie Nketiah – Elite Project Group Limited

Marquinhos – OTB Sports

Ben White’s agent, Alexander Levack, recently spoke out in support of his client after the defender was criticised for rejecting an England call-up.

“No one knows what is actually going on in one’s life so I really believe people should think before making a judgment or criticising these elite performers in public,” Levack wrote on his LinkedIn page.

“Ben has shown unbelievable robustness and strength throughout this adverse period off the pitch and has blocked out all the noise and has performed incredibly well on the pitch, in a situation where many others could have and would have wilted.”

Saka and Nketiah are both represented by Elite Project Group Limited, whose other clients include Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho, Chelsea’s Romeo Lavia and former Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

Martinelli is now represented by Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports agency after the company acquired the Brazilian TFM Agency in the summer of 2023.

Vieira works with the Gestifute agency, which was founded by super-agent Jorge Mendes. Their other clients include Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Joao Neves, Ruben Dias and Darwin Nunez.

While most of the players in the Arsenal squad have hired renowned agents, Rice and Nelson are both represented by family members.

READ MORE: Four glaring areas Arsenal must upgrade to get on Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s level