The 10 most valuable players at Arsenal: England internationals take top two, Saliba in sixth place

Mikel Arteta has helped transform Arsenal in recent years and they are now home to some of the most valuable players in the Premier League.

Since taking over in December 2019, Arteta has played a key role in the development of young players and has also made some brilliant signings.

The Gunners finished second in the Premier League in 2022/23 and are now looking to win a first league title since the 2003/04 campaign.

Using data from Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at the 11 most valuable players at Arsenal.

11= Jurrien Timber – €42m

A product of Ajax’s famed academy, Timber made his senior debut in 2020 and established himself as one of the best defenders in the Eredivisie.

Arsenal secured his signature in the summer after paying Ajax an initial €40million and another €5million in potential bonuses.

But the Netherlands international is set for a long period on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury on his Premier League debut.

11= Oleksandr Zinchenko – €42m

Having worked with Zinchenko at Manchester City, Arteta brought him to the Emirates in a €35million deal in the summer of 2022.

The 26-year-old Ukraine international usurped Kieran Tierney in 2022/23 and cemented himself as a firm fan favourite at the Emirates.

Alongside Manchester United’s Luke Shaw, he is currently the joint-most valuable left-back in the Premier League.

9= Ben White – €55m

Eyebrows were raised in the summer of 2021 when Arsenal parted with €58.5million to sign White, who was valued at just €28million at the time.

But the 26-year-old right-back has gone from strength to strength in north London and his market value has almost doubled in the last two-and-a-half years.

According to reports, Arsenal have been impressed with his performances and his attitude and want to give him a new long-term contract.

9= Gabriel Magalhaes – €55m

After helping Lille win the Ligue 1 title in 2019/20, Gabriel snubbed Everton and joined Arsenal from Lille in a €26million deal.

That proved to be a bargain as the Brazil international has developed into one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

“He’s getting better in every phase of play and everything that we demand him to do,” Arteta said. “His leadership in the team, his mentality as well. I think he’s come a long way since he joined the club.”

The 25-year-old was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, but he is under contract until 2027 and Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal would not have even considered offers worth €200million.

7. Kai Havertz – €60m

Despite scoring the winning goal against Manchester City in the 2021 Champions League final, Havertz endured a mixed three-year spell at Chelsea.

He moved across London in a €75million deal in the summer and Arsenal made him the highest-paid player at the Emirates.

While the 24-year-old has made an underwhelming start to his Arsenal career, he has still shown glimpses of his quality this season.

6. William Saliba – €70m

Gabriel’s centre-back partner, Saliba joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne in a €30million deal in 2019 before going out on loan.

The 22-year-old finally made his Arsenal debut at the start of the 2022/23 season and was later named in the PFA Team of the Year.

He then put pen to paper on a new contract and committed his future to the north Londoners until at least the summer of 2028.

The France international is now the third most valuable defender in the Premier League after Manchester City duo Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol.

William Saliba has made quite the impression since arriving in the #PL ✨ pic.twitter.com/9ysyZHvQl0 — Premier League (@premierleague) July 7, 2023

5. Gabriel Jesus – €75m

Alongside Zinchenko, Jesus swapped the Etihad for the Emirates in 2022 after Arsenal agreed to pay City a reported €52.2million.

The striker registered 11 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances in 2022/23 and also made a positive impact on the rest of the Arsenal squad.

“He is a tremendous player, a really important player for us,” Arteta said. “He changed our world last season. You could all see that. He is going to be a really important player for us. I think he brought a different energy, a different belief, a different threat, a different fear to opponents.

“And he did it in a really natural way. He contributed hugely to the step that we had last season. He obviously draws a lot of attention from opponents with the way he plays and creates space for others. That’s a big quality of his.

“When you sign a player that you know, who has done it in the league and has the hunger and right reasons to join us, it was a no brainer for us to do it. And you could see the impact he had on the team straight away.”

4. Gabriel Martinelli – €80m

Martinelli was a relatively unknown teenager when Arsenal paid Brazilian side Ituano just €7.1million for his signature back in 2019.

The 22-year-old winger has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last four years and is now worth more than 10 times his original transfer fee.

He scored 15 Premier League goals in 2022/23 and also signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will see him stay with the Gunners until the summer of 2027.

3. Martin Odegaard – €90m

Since joining Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2021, Odegaard has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has also impressed Arteta with his leadership qualities, and he inherited the captain’s armband from Alexandre Lacazette in 2022.

After winning Arsenal’s Player of the Year award in 2022/23, he was rewarded with a new five-year contract and a substantial pay rise.

2. Declan Rice – €100m

Arsenal fought off competition from Manchester City and broke their transfer record to sign Rice in the summer, paying West Ham United a reported €116million.

The England international – who is under contract until 2028 – has seamlessly slotted into the Arsenal midfield and is already starting to justify that huge price tag.

“His way of walking around the place. He’s confident, he’s a leader,” Arteta told TNT Sports. “He’s someone, already at 24, with a lot of experience that he’s bringing.

“[He has] tons and tons of ambition, and you feel that he wants to play at a different level, and he’s here to win. When players come here with that mentality, it changes the place.”

1. Bukayo Saka – €120m

An Arsenal academy graduate, Saka made his senior debut in 2018 and has since blossomed into one of the most dangerous wingers in the world.

The 22-year-old won Arsenal’s Player of the Year award in 2020/21 and 2021/22 before picking up the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2022/23.

Despite being linked with both Manchester City and Liverpool, he recently signed a new contract to extend his stay in north London until 2027.

