Thierry Henry opens up on chances of him ever becoming Arsenal manager in the future

Legendary Arsenal forward Thierry Henry has commented on the chances of him ever becoming manager of the club in the future.

Henry is an all-time great in the red half of north London, having scored 228 goals and chalked up 103 assists in just 337 games for the Gunners as they won the Premier League and FA Cup twice during his stay.

His adoration at The Emirates has often led to the 46-year-old being asked if he will ever take on the managerial role, especially since he started taking on coaching jobs.

Internationally, Henry has had two spells as assistant coach of Belgium, took charge of France Under-21s last summer and will lead the French Olympic team at the 2024 Games in Paris.

Domestically, he has worked as head coach on Monaco and also Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact.

Henry was quizzed about becoming Arsenal boss by Micah Richards on The Rest is Football podcast on Friday, with the latter insisting that he was not looking to try and make headlines with such a loaded question.

“It will make headlines!” Henry said. “One time, I was stupid enough to say it’s the dream of any fan. They said Thierry Henry wants to be manager of Arsenal.”

Richards then referenced current Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, who has previously been backed by Pep Guardiola to one day take the Manchester City job, if it was the same for him in north London.

“It’s very difficult for me to say that because when I say something about Arsenal, it goes places,” Henry added.

“I have mad respect for Mikel [Arteta]. He’s done extremely well in the last two years. I have realised when it comes to talking about coaching, talking about Arsenal… I have too much respect for the overall situation.

“Otherwise, Mikel will be asked, ‘Thierry Henry said…’ – you don’t need this type of question in a press conference. We don’t need to do that!”

Henry is all about improving players

Henry was also asked about his overall coaching ambitions and whether they are more suited internationally or with a club side.

He added: “Whatever level it is, for me, improving players is what I love the most.

“People will say, ‘Oh, yeah, great, amazing…’ – but I swear, I remember more the coaches who made me smarter than the ones who made me win.

“When I talk about Pep Guardiola, I talk about what he gave me, not what we won.

“Also there was a Brazilian coach when I was young, I was 13, he said, ‘Thierry, today you cannot use your speed, you have to work on your movement’ – another time, he said I could not pass the ball back. You have to find a way.

“I will always remember that guy and I speak to him until now, I value that.”

Arteta’s Arsenal side are back in on October 21 when they head to London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League.

